SemaConnect To Display At 2019 National Facilities Management & Technology Conference and Expo

Will Exhibit Series 6 EV Charging Station Designed for Commercial Properties

BALTIMORE, USA, March 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that it will be exhibiting at Booth 2115 at the 2019 Building Operation Management’s National Facilities Management & Technology (NFMT) Conference and Expo on March 26 – 28 at the Baltimore Convention Center. Drawing thousands of attendees annually, the conference and expo highlights the best strategies and introduces new technologies for facilities management. As part of the expo, SemaConnect will be displaying its Series 6 EV charging station that is ideal for facilities introducing or expanding EV charging stations for their tenants.

With more Americans switching from conventional gas-powered automobiles to electric vehicles, facilities managers are looking for ways to attract and engage EV drivers in 2019 and beyond. At this conference, SemaConnect representatives will be demonstrating the smart features of the Series 6 charging station and discussing the installations processes for different applications at facilities. EV charging is one of the strongest new trends in the commercial sector, which is why facilities, maintenance, and property managers will be visiting the SemaConnect booth.

"With a greater emphasis on clean energy and environmentally sound vehicles, we are seeing larger numbers of Americans driving electric vehicles," said Jesus Ferro, director of marketing at SemaConnect. "This means that NFMT attendees are researching the best EV charging stations to meet the needs of tenants and employees at their facilities. This is where SemaConnect comes in and is why we are highlighting the Series 6 EV charging station at this show. As a Maryland-based company, we are especially excited to talk to facilities managers looking for locally-made technology and solutions."

The SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging station is SemaConnect’s most elite and premier charging station. It was designed for commercial use for Class A properties and incorporates the latest in EV technology. In addition to its sleek, futuristic, compact design, the Series 6 EV charging station is also rugged, weatherproof, and made to withstand the harshest elements for years of worry-free operation. Attendees will be able to view demonstrations and learn about new trends in the EV charging market during all three days of the expo in Booth 2115.

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/



