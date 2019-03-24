TE Connectivity Announced Ethernet Jacks with Integrated Magnetics and PoE

TE Connectivity has launched Ethernet jacks with integrated magnetics and Power over Ethernet (PoE).

SHATIN , NT, NEW TERRITORIES, 香港, March 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has launched Ethernet jacks with integrated magnetics and Power over Ethernet (PoE). It offers a highly integrated connectivity PCB solution for Industrial Ethernet applications. Using a 3-wire choke improves EMI performance and allows for remote powering of peripherals over the Ethernet cable. The new jacks comply to the IEEE 802.3at (PoE+) standard, which supports up to 25.5W of power per ports. The Ethernet jacks support an industrial temperature range and can be used in reflow soldering production processes at 260°C for easy and cost effective manufacturing. All features combined with high corrosion resistivity makes the new series of jacks extremely suited for a broad spectrum of industrial applications.TE’s Ethernet Jacks with Integrated Magnetics and PoE supports 260°C reflow solder processes to simplify manufacturing without extra process step. It reduces electrical problems and corrosion via thicker plating and fits Industrial applications from -40°C to +85°C temp range. Compact design on PCB is using integrated magnetics and remote powering supported by 802.3 at PoE.As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.About Heilind Electronics:Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.Heilind Asia Pacific ( www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.About TE CONNECTIVITY:TE Connectivity Ltd. is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.



