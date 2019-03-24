Stewart Connector Introduces USB 2.0 Type-B Connectors

Stewart Connector announces the release of the USB 2.0 Type-B connectors.

HONG KONG, NEW TERRITORIES, 香港, March 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world class manufacturer of high speed connectors used in Data Communications announces the release of the USB 2.0 Type-B connectors, designed to meet the ever-growing demand for small, robust and reliable I/O connectors that comply to Universal Serial Bus Standards.Stewart USB Type-B connectors are designed in a vertical and horizontal configuration and able to support data speeds up to 480 Mbps for USB 2.0 applications. Stewart’s USB Type B connectors have a frog leg shield pin design to increase reliability during soldering process and later in the products life cycle. All Stewart Connector USB connectors are plated with 30 micro-inches of gold on each contact so that USB 2.0 connectors can withstand a peak current of 1.5A per contact. Stewart’s USB connectors are also molded in LCP plastic which allows for extended operating temperatures from -55°C to 85°C.Stewart’s USB 2.0 Type-B connectors are designed to meet the industries increasing demand for economic solutions where space and faster data rates are a premium. These small form factor, very robust and highly reliable USB connectors are used in IoT devices, printers and compact power devices.As an authorized distributor for Bel, Heilind Asia provides Bel’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.About Heilind Electronics:Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( http://www.heilind.com ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.Heilind Asia Pacific ( www.heilindasia.com ) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 21 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.About Bel:Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military and aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection) and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.



