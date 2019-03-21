Waite Enterprise CEO Daniel Waite Says CBD Organix to Offer Unique Non Narcotic Therapeutic Products to Ease Suffering

The Start Up, Another Strong Addition to Holding Company's Roster, Starting with a Pain and Inflammation Treating Topical Ointment

DALLAS, TX, USA, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tens of millions of people suffer from chronic pain and swelling associated with arthritis alone. Add in many millions more dealing painful surgery scars, rashes, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and more serious medical issues such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, and AIDS, and you have a modern chronic pain epidemic. Many people treat these issues with chemical painkillers, but addictive drugs are no answer, just a dangerous way to nullify the pain.

Cannabinoid derived products such as non-narcotic creams, ointments and topical oils can holistically treat all kinds of painful and debilitating issues in a safe, non-addictive way. CBD Organix, LLC will be developing non-narcotic products that use CBD based therapeutic treatments, starting with a new ointment that treats pain and swelling associated with many ailments, but this is just the beginning.

“Forget that therapeutic CBD and medical marijuana is a brand new, wide open multi-billion dollar industry,” Daniel Waite explains. “CBD Organix is being developed to address the suffering that millions of people face. The medical system is a mess, and far too many of our seniors suffer unnecessarily or are sentenced to a drug induced lifestyle. There are safe, healthy alternatives and we are going to find them. If it takes us decades we will find healthy, holistic ways to treat ailments from the common rash to arthritis to symptoms such as stress, anxiety and pain associated with diseases like Alzheimer's, dementia, Cancer and AIDS. We've made great strides easing suffering at AMD for many people with the Vagal-Neuro Stimulator, a device that treats pain and mobility issues associated with ailments such as Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and Diabetic Neuropathy. This is our next logical step as a company, and as human beings, it is simply an area that needs to be explored. CBD organix is going to find and develop healthy, safe ways to help people with pain, suffering and other medical issues.”

About Waite Enterprise:

Waite Enterprise (subsidiary of Waite Capital, Inc.) is a diversified holding company with a vast platform of subsidiaries and investments that leverage resources and growth from various sectors, currencies and assorted commodities, from cryptocurrency to real estate to high end vehicles. The company is being developed by Daniel Waite with the intention of ultimately going public, offering a diversified investment platform designed as a basket that provides revenue streams from digital platforms, currencies, and businesses in the construction, healthcare and financial fields.

About CBD Organix, LLC:

CBD Organix, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Waite Enterprise that develops non-narcotic therapeutic holistic treatments for various ailments such as pain, swelling, inflammation, anxiety, stress, inflammation among others.



