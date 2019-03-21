Smith Publicity Announces Winner of 2019 Book Marketing Scholarship

Addie Harpold, 2019 Smith Publicity Book Marketing Scholarship Winner

Addie Harpold of Oak Point, TX Awarded $1,000; attending Texas Tech University in Fall 2019

I'm beyond excited to have won this scholarship because that means I was able to help myself through college doing something that I am very passionate about, and that is writing.” — Addie Harpold

CHERRY HILL, NJ, U.S., March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith Publicity has announced the winner of their 2019 book marketing scholarship.Addie Harpold of Oak Point, TX has been awarded $1,000, which will be applied to tuition costs at Texas Tech University where Harpold will attend in the fall of 2019 as a freshman.“We offer this scholarship every year to a high school or college student who submits the most compelling essay on persuasive writing including a comparative analysis of the art of persuasion through writing versus verbally,” says Smith Publicity CEO Dan Smith. “Persuasive writing is a core component of book marketing and book publicity . Our publicists pitch media everyday, typically beginning with a written pitch or press release.”Harpold’s essay, titled "O.J. Simpson, a Kitten, and the Gutenberg Press- the Elements of Persuasive Writing,” blended seemingly disparate topics into a compelling examination of the art of persuasive writing."I'm beyond excited to have won this scholarship because that means I was able to help myself through college doing something that I am very passionate about, and that is writing,” says Harpold. “I was challenged to think outside the box for this essay prompt and I am always enthusiastic about experiences like that. Thank you Smith Publicity!"About Smith PublicityFounded in 1997 by Dan Smith as one person-one client operation, Smith Publicity has grown every year and promoted over 3,500 authors. An “equal opportunity book marketing firm,” the agency works with authors ranging from self-published, first-time authors to New York Times bestsellers released by major publishers. www.SmithPublicity.com

Smith Publicity Company Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.