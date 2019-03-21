Educational Testing Service Selects SemaConnect For Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

ETS purchased 14 SemaConnect smart EV charging stations with network services for the use of employees at its New Jersey offices

Company Utilizing Fourteen SemaConnect Charging Stations At Princeton and Ewing Locations

PRINCETON, N.J., USA, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that it has been selected by Educational Testing Service (ETS), the world’s largest nonprofit educational testing and assessment organization, to install EV charging stations at its Princeton, New Jersey and Ewing, New Jersey campuses for the company’s employees. SemaConnect is providing 14 total Series 6 dual pedestal EV charging stations that are split at the two locations. In addition to the units, SemaConnect will also provide cable management and 5 years of network services and warranty.

"We are very pleased to have been selected by Educational Testing Service for its first EV charging stations at its corporate headquarters and customer service facilities," said Don MacNeil, director of sales at SemaConnect. "ETS develops and administers exams that help students prove technical proficiency and college readiness. We’re honored that ETS chose SemaConnect’s clean energy solutions as they prepare the next generation for leadership."

The fourteen dual pedestal units are some of SemaConnect’s Series 6 Charging Stations designed specifically for Class A properties. Among the features this series offers are wireless technology, interactive LED lights, backlit LCD screen, smart card authorization, and sustainability reports. A total of 28 cars can charge at the Ewing and Princeton offices using the SemaConnect App or SemaConnect RFID card.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



