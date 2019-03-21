Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences's developers WRS Development selected Miami-based Compass Development.

The developer of Amrit Ocean Resorts & Residences, WRS Development selected Miami-based Compass Development to handle sales of development in Singer Island.

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach Gardens, FL – March 18, 2019 – WRS Development, LLC., the developer of Amrit Ocean Resorts and Residences, has selected the Miami-based Compass Development, A Division of Compass to handle sales and marketing of its luxurious, two-tower development located in beautiful Singer Island in Palm Beach County. With the division’s strong reputation of utilizing tech-savvy tools to produce top results and effectively market its properties, WRS is confident in a successful sellout of this wellness-focused oceanfront development.

“We are excited to continue leading sales for developments throughout Florida,” said Beth Butler, Director of New Development, Southeast of Compass. “We understand the uniqueness of Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences and are confident our expertise in luxury real estate, partnered with our technology-driven approach to marketing, will attract buyers searching for a highly desirable lifestyle of peace and happiness.”

Developed by WRS Development, LLC an affiliated company of Creative Choice Group, Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences is located on the edge of the pristine Atlantic shoreline of Singer Island. The development’s two towers offer 182 condominiums and 11 penthouse residences with rooftop terraces and stunning water views.

“After a lengthy evaluation process, we are excited to welcome the Compass Team. With their proven track record in new development, their global outreach, and emerging technology platform, we are absolutely convinced that Compass is the best fit for Amrit, “said Matt Rocco, Chief Operating Officer for WRS Development, LLC. “Amrit is much more than just another luxury oceanfront new condo development. We are committed to offer a new paradigm of mindful living combining Eastern traditions and inner science with Western luxury, all enhanced through the incorporation of modern technologies. The Compass business direction and culture align perfectly with our vision and goals.”

The unique development is dedicated to mindful living and offers an unparalleled wellness lifestyle focused around the “Five Pillars of Wellness” – Nutrition, Fitness, Mindfulness, Sleep, and Relaxation.

Set on eight acres of oceanfront land, the development offers five-star resort amenities and services including an Aayush Spa, the Wellness Zone, a full services salon, oceanfront fitness zone and beachfront spa, as well as, complete beach and pool services, fitness center, and other more desired amenities. Prices range from the $900,000s to over $4 million.

About WRS Development:

Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, WRS Development, LLC is an affiliate of a diversified group of companies. With expertise in disciplines including investment management, technology, multi-family residential, mixed-use, and commercial properties, The Group employs over 3,000 team members across North America, the Caribbean, and Asia. The founder and strategic leader, Dilip Barot, has collectively conceptualized, financed, designed, built and successfully managed more than 20 million square feet of real estate across the globe. Mr. Barot has been featured in many national and international publications including Forbes magazine, Robb Report, Mansion Global and The Wall Street Journal. Through Amrit Residences, WRS is introducing a luxurious, oceanfront community with an abundance of amenities and a vision to inspire and assist all owners to find their inner balance of peace and happiness.

About Compass Florida Development Division

From project inception to building sellout, Compass Development Division partners with the world’s most forward-thinking developers and innovative architects through the lifespan of a project. Leveraging tenured expertise and the industry’s most powerful technological resources, we provide strategic advice for record-breaking results. The company offers a comprehensive range of developer services, including research and analysis, planning and design, marketing and sales for luxury real estate. With nationwide representation in over 40 Compass offices, Compass Development empowers residential developers with an unparalleled sales footprint in the United States. Licensed as Compass.





