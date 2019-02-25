Etech’s Kaylene Eckels Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year in Customer Service At The 2019 Stevie Awards

Etech's Kaylene Eckels was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year in Customer Service category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – February 23, 2019 – Kaylene Eckels was presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Woman of the Year in Customer Service category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service last night.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 700 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in 93 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year; 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year; and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

“Kaylene is a proactive, progressive, and a Servant Leader who continues to exemplify Etech’s twelve character commitments. She is an excellent advocate of leading by example and shares her best practices with her team members daily by leveraging the experience she has gained over her impressive career. Her commitment to making a remarkable difference for Etech’s people, our customers, and our communities has enabled Etech to reach the level at which we are at today. Her efforts and achievements are at the forefront of recognizing and pushing Etech’s uncompromised benefits to the workplace. Kaylene’s ideas, insights, and passion for giving back to the community have been an inspiration for us all”, said Etech’s President and CEO, Matt Rocco.

“All of the Stevie Award winners should be very proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition,” said Stevie Awards President and founder, Michael Gallagher.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at

www.StevieAwards.com/sales

About Etech Global Services

Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world’s most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech’s commitment to continuous improvement, next-generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.

Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech’s industry-leading technology services, like Etech Insights division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech’s services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at

www.StevieAwards.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.