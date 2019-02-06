Etech’s Kaylene Eckels named a finalist for Woman of The Year at the 2019 The Stevie Awards

Etech’s Kaylene Eckels, Chief Operations Officer, has been named one of the finalists at 2019 The Stevie Awards for Woman of the Year.

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nacogdoches, TX – February 06, 2019 – Etech’s Kaylene Eckels, Chief Operations Officer, has been named one of the finalists at 2019 The Stevie Awards for Woman of the Year.

Kaylene is a business-minded servant leader that possesses phenomenal energy and drive which allows her to facilitate “One Etech.” Her initiation of “One Etech” has been to bring together the global teams across 8 centers into a unified focus for long-term success and growth. She believes and follows the philosophy of Etech that to be an effective leader, you must first be a Servant Leader. Etech is pleased to call her Etech’s brand ambassador for “Creating Happy Employees.”

She is the founding member of EWEN – Etech Women’s Empowerment Network, where she has been helping women in business, as well as Etech’s own, achieve and reach their true potential. She believes in creating a network and equal opportunities for female team members across all organizations, regardless of the industry. This network has resulted in knowledge sharing, leadership development, and greater career mobility.

"Kaylene’s expertise has contributed to Etech’s continuous success of raising the bar to deliver the customer commitments. From the beginning, I know her for setting BIG goals for herself and her team, and it is under her leadership and strategic focus that has resulted in ONE Etech to grow together. Whether it is her contribution at work, community events, or EWEN, she defines Etech’s Vision of “making a remarkable difference for our people, our customers and within our community” to perfection,” said Etech’s Matt Rocco, President, and CEO.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 2,700 nominations from organizations were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists will be revealed during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

Sponsors of the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

About Etech Global Services

Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world’s most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech’s commitment to continuous improvement, next-generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.

Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech’s industry-leading technology services, like Etech Insights division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech’s services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.