BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get on the way with Airwheel SE3

More and more Hi-technology companies are developing new forms of smart suitcases during the last few years, which makes the indispensable traveling product much different from the traditional ones. After considering the price, practicality, and durability, I chose the Airwheel SE3 smart riding suitcase.

Its size is 489×365×580mm when switched to the suitcase mode, and its volume capacity is 29.3L. The smart scooter function did not make its size bigger or reduce its volume capacity.



After opening its cover, you will notice that the internal storage room is designed with a separation layer, which can separate the clean clothes from the other smaller personal belongings such as the charging cable and the notebook, so that we can easily get access to the small stuff and make sure the clothes will not be exposed or get messy.

The wheel is a must no matter for a traditional suitcase or a smart suitcase. The Airwheel SE3 smart riding suitcase is equipped with a 6.5-inch motor wheel, and two 8-inch pneumatic wheels.



The three wheels can drive the suitcase at the top speed of 10km/h. The pneumatic wheels with better shock absorption feature will provide you a comfortable riding experience in different urban road conditions.



When pulling, only the two 8-inch inflatable tires stay on the ground and move smoothly with very little noise. The handlebar trolley is designed with dual rods and adjustable in three different height to be suitable for different users.

The loading weight of the Airwheel SE3 has to be considered as it is a riding suitcase.

The suitcase is made of ABS+PC. It is a suitcase with hard casing, which provides more strength and protects the inside belongings when it is bumped, and it is waterproof, scratch-resistant and easy to clean. Even if it is used for a long time, it can be as fresh as new.

The two circles of Aluminum alloy around the two sides of the suitcase provide more strength to the suitcase to support the maximum load of 90kg and make sure the user’s weight will not give pressure to the inside belongings when riding.

Its operation is quite easy even though it is combined with the scooter function and the suitcase function. Simply press the switch button beside the power button on the Airwheel SE3 to switch it between scooter mode and suitcase mode easily by extending or retracting its front drive wheel and operation handlebar.



The TSA combination lock on the suitcase provides more convenience when passing the customs check without having to be opened by force.



In order to provide better travel experience to the users, the Airwheel SE3 suitcase is designed with USB charging ports to charge the smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices when they are in low battery, which is an excellent choice under emergency while traveling on the way.



The Airwheel SE3 is powered by the battery set which can be easily removed without using any tools. The battery is located at the bottom of the suitcase. It can be easily found when opening the zipper at the bottom of the interlining. Simply untie the strap and disconnect the cable to separate the battery from the suitcase.

Generally speaking, I am quite satisfied with the performance of Airwheel SE3, and I believe it will satisfy most people who want to travel easily as I do.

