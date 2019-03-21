BCI Wins Top Sales Training Company Award

Training Industry announces that BCI is a winner of the Top 20 Sales Training Company Award

World-class performance never happens by accident.” — Baker Communications

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Communications, Inc. ( BCI ) announced that it was selected as one of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies for 2019. Since 1979, BCI has delivered sales training to over 50% of the Fortune 500.According to Training Industry, selection to the 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ Sales Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:• Thought leadership and influence on the sales training sector• Breadth and quality of sales training topics and competencies• Company size and growth potential• Industry recognition and innovation• Strength of clients and geographic reachBCI’s training uses a proprietary blend of award-winning sales training content, acclaimed sales methodologies and patented technologies that produce learners that outperform peers who were trained in traditional classroom environments alone. This unique approach combines learning reinforcement methodologies such as individual, manager and team coaching; learning-reinforcement with gamification; BCI’s new L.E.A.P. e-learning system; and 24x7 online video refresher libraries.In the past two years, Baker Communications had 13 of their clients receive the Learning! 100 Award, including 7 Top 5 place finishers. Their success stories are shown here: 2017 and 2018 . According to Walter Rogers, “Our success is measured by our customers’ success, which has always been our first priority.” Rogers went on to say, “That’s why our customers continue to partner with us for decades.”The company’s unique approach to training combines learning reinforcement and spaced learning to help learners achieve high results. Educators have known for a long time that classroom training is never enough. The forgetting curve described by Ebbinghaus shows that up to 90% of the material covered in the classroom is quickly forgotten, 30 days after the class ends. The company points to a multitude of learning research that documents how the stacking of these learning tools create the higher achievement levels. In a landmark study by Benjamin Bloom at the University of Chicago, he showed that students who were coached in a one-on-one format outperformed 98% of their classroom-only trained counterparts. That same study also showed that when learning retention tools were utilized, those learners outperformed 84% of their classroom-only trained peers.“We understand what it takes to drive performance to upper levels of achievement, and we’ve dedicated ourselves to that pursuit of excellence,” said Chief of Staff Joe DiDonato. “Even our tagline describes our philosophy of commitment: World-class performance never happens by accident.”To learn more about this unique approach to improving learning performance, the company suggests this page for more information: https://www.bakercommunications.com/BCI-selling-system.html . At the bottom of that page, an eBook is downloadable that will show the more detailed approach used by BCI with their clients.ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.As one of America's fastest-growing corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance for over 37 years. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon and Honeywell depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker provides customized targeted practice-driven performance improvement solutions that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full-range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom workshops, as well as a full line of technology such as the new L.E.A.P. platform, a next generation e-learning system, Sales Mastery online video library, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development.For more information: http://www.BCICorp.com



