Custom Software Development Helping Businesses Streamline Sales, Marketing, and More

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business process company KDG is helping businesses across the nation streamline their sales, marketing, and customer service through custom software development. Through an innovative “discovery” process that helps businesses blueprint their needs and aspirations, the award-winning team of developers and consultants at KDG is helping organizations large and small rise above of the competition.

Among the company’s most popular projects are custom CRM tools to help businesses manage their pipeline, contact their leads, and organize customer data.

“Every business is different. Their processes are unique,” says David Cook, vice president of operations at KDG. “An off-the-shelf solution is not going to provide the scalability and efficiency these businesses need to succeed.”

Custom development can be completed for both desktop and mobile devices. All development is done by KDG’s 100%-US based team. KDG is also a certified Zoho Creator developer and can help businesses make the most of Zoho and its suite of applications.

To learn more about custom software development from KDG, contact the company’s team of experts by visiting https://kyledavidgroup.com/contact.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

