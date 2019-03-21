B&H WORLDWIDE OPENS IN PRAGUE AND APPOINTS JAKUB PTACNIK

Over the last year B&H has seen significant growth across Europe and we have reorganised the region to ensure we can stay on this upwards trajectory” — Seth Profit (Group Sales Director)

LONDON HEATHROW, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the award-winning aerospace logistics provider, has officially opened its first central European branch office in Prague in the Czech Republic. At the same time it has appointed Jakub Ptacnik as Business Development Manager to head up the office.

Central and Eastern Europe is a particular area of growth for the company and Ptacnik's extensive experience in the distribution of aerospace and aviation consumables will be essential as he drives the B&H expansion programme across the region. The Prague office is part of a wider expansion programme to extend the company's footprint across the continent in order to mitigate any potential Brexit disruption for its customers.

"Over the last year B&H has seen significant growth across Europe and we have reorganised the region to ensure we can stay on this upwards trajectory," says Group Sales Director, Seth Profit. "This business expansion will also support our newly initiated Customer First programme which will give us more customer facing resources within the business in order that we can meet our growth targets and maintain the Best-in-Class quality of our services and solutions".



