Don Durm Recognized as Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain

NEWARK, NJ, USA, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Don Durm to its 2019 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award.The Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain recognizes influential individuals in our industry whose achievements, hard work, and vision have shaped and attained milestones in safety, efficiency, productivity and innovation through the global food supply chain. From early pioneers and entrepreneurs to non-conformist thinkers and executive standouts, this award aims to honor these leaders and their contributions to our industry.“Our 2019 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain reflects the expanding diversity that is emerging in our industry, both in terms of demographics and talent,” remarks Lara L. Sowinski. “The combination of experience and wisdom complemented with a new generation of professionals is resulting in a food and beverage supply chain that is in sync with consumers’ demands while simultaneously adept and staying ahead of the logistical requirements.”“Blockchain technology has proven that we can trace food to its origin in a very complex and messy food supply chain that would normally take 2 weeks or more, to an astounding 2.2 seconds,” states Don Durm, Vice President of Customer Solutions at PLM. “It provides the FDA the foundation of what they were attempting to accomplish with their series of FSMA rules, food supply transparency and safety.”“We couldn’t be more proud of Don,” comments Mark Domzalski, Senior Vice President of Sales and Field Operations at PLM. “His continued interest in the Cold Supply Chain puts PLM on the forefront of change. Don has been a leader in identifying and guiding the industry in Food Safety and more recently blockchain technology.”Don’s profile can be found among the recipients of this year’s 2019 Food Logistics Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain in the March 2019 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com About Food LogisticsFood Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.



