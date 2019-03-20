Long-anticipated Maya Preferred 223 Token (MAPR) is Listed at FatBTC

New gold and silver backed token Maya Preferred 223 promises to use itself to stabilize the cryptocurrency market By Backing other major cryptocurrencies

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maya Preferred 223(MAPR), a state of the art ERC-23 token, is now available at FatBTC, a centralized crypto exchange. According to official Twitter account of the exchange, buy orders are now live for MARP/BTC trading pair. The trading itself starts on March 21st, at 10:00 (UTC+8).After this news has been shared by the official Twitter of the project, James Dahlke, CEO of Maya Preferred, stated: "Our team is very proud of the first listing of Maya Preferred. We couldn't have found a better place than FatBTC, one of the most reputable and reliable crypto exchanges. We've done the first step towards becoming a global player at crypto market, and the team is very enthusiastic about it. I believe that Maya Preferred is a solution for those who want to get advantages both from crypto and fiat economies at the same time. Stay tuned, we've got plenty of important and interesting updates on a way."Maya Preferred is the first ERC-223 token, backed with approximately $18.500 worth of gold and silver per each. It is anticipated to become the cheapest and most preferred global method of payment, working as a mediator between the conventional finance system and blockchain based economy.The ecosystem of Maya Preferred is expected to include but not limited to ATMs worldwide (target 10,000), cryptocurrency exchanges, security companies, bank accounts, payment systems, payment cards, and OTC trading desk.The basement of the economic paradigm for 250 million created tokens is precious metals' assets based in Mexico. Maya Preferred is supported by seven gold and silver mines located in three Mexican states: Santiago Apóstol (Guerrero), Mina Del Oro, Mina Ampl. Del Oro, Mina CR (all Sonora), Mina La Guadalupe, Mina La Guadalupe II, Mina Granos De Oro and Mina la Fortuna (all Jalisco) mines.Please join us on both our Maya Preferred 223 Telegram Channel at https://t.me/maprnews and our Telegram group chat room at https://t.me/mayapreferred223 . Investors can also follow us on our Reddit page at https://www.reddit.com/r/Maya_Preffered/ About FatBTCFatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles. It currently has a 24-hour trading volume of $103,126.69 from 56 coins and 102 trading pairs. FatBTC was established in 2014 and is currently on CoinMarketCap's top 100 cryptocurrency exchanges based on trading volume. FatBTC has a top 20 cryptocurrency exchange ranking on CoinMarketCap.com and is steadily moving up the list, trading anywhere between $400,000,000 - $500,000,000 daily. FatBTC also has a state of the art Trading App which allows traders to receive the best price executions on the tokens they wish to purchase.For any questions or suggestions, please do not hesitate to contact Maya Preferred team via hello@mayapreferred.com or socials (Twitter and Reddit). For any PR of business queries write to pr@mayapreferred.io.Maya Preferred 223 (MAPR) is U. K. Financial Ltd.'s state-of-the-art ERC 23 token built on the Ethereum Classic blockchain, and is positioned to become the first cryptocurrency to be successfully used as a monetary instrument for individuals to transfer money worldwide. Not only will Maya Preferred change the way people transfer money worldwide, but it will also become the first cryptocurrency to be accepted by many leading retail stores. Because Maya Preferred is an ERC 23 token built on the Ethereum Classic blockchain, it will be able to execute all of these money transfers and payments for a fraction of the fees charged by Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and Western Union.Maya Preferred will also be backed with precious metal assets of gold and silver mine reserves in Mexico, making it the new "gold and silver standard" and instantly providing the stabilization investors have been waiting for in the volatile realm of cryptocurrency. The tokens business plan involves adding more mining assets for backing and thus adding value to itself over time, increasing both stability and the ability to have real tangible assets backing its currency for investors.Contact Information:Rodrigo Arvide Navapr@mayapreferred.ioMaya Preferred 223,New York, NY USAVoice: +5214421597208Website: http://www.mayapreferred.io



