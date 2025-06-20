M4TR Releases Third Studio Album: Love Is the Revolution

VA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution), the activist genre-blurring project led by songwriter and producer AJ Solaris, will release its third studio album, Love Is The Revolution, on June 23, 2025. The album arrives alongside a 10-year retrospective compilation on Bandcamp and digital box set, celebrating a decade of music that has been described as “dystopic dance” from the “retrofuture” — a sound that pulls from synthpop, funk, and disco from past and future.Before the album’s release, M4TR is releasing the advance singles “Hooks” “Siren Song” and “Life Without Her.” The latter is a wistful, disco-infused track that straddles euphoria and regret, the song captures the feeling of dancing through heartbreak on a club floor that won’t stop spinning. ( Single on Spotify Spanning 12 tracks, Love Is The Revolution is M4TR’s most emotionally expansive and musically ambitious work to date. Where previous albums leaned into protest and political commentary, this collection dives deep into the multiverse of love—romantic, obsessive, grieving, communal. Thematically, the songs explore love as both a force of connection and a source of chaos, capturing how it can lift us up or drag us under. ( Album preview "We’re living in a time when everything feels like it could collapse at any moment," Solaris says. "But if love is the one thing that can pull us back from the brink, then what choice do we have but to keep reaching for it?"M4TR’s sound has been described as a modern take on classic artists and genres, drawing comparisons to acts like Coldplay, Djo, Scissor Sisters, Duran Duran, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Arcade Fire, Depeche Mode, Beck, and Talking Heads. While the sonic influences are rooted in the 80s and 90s, Solaris infuses each track with a contemporary, apocalyptic edge, resulting in a sound that is both nostalgic and forward-looking.Written and recorded between 2022 and 2025, Love Is The Revolution showcases M4TR’s most radio-ready tracks to date, from the wistful, disco-infused “Life Without Her” to the infectious Ibiza groove of “Hooks.” The dark, hypnotic “Siren Song” delivers a shadowy trip-hop vibe, while “No Tomorrow” channels Cold War 80s synthpop through a modern filter. “Kill The Self” infuses icy synths and darkwave beats into a blistering take on narcissism and fractured identity.For programmers seeking standout singles, these tracks are positioned as the most accessible and airplay-friendly. All 12 tracks are accessible for airplay through iHeartRadio, Pandora, PlayNetwork, RX Music, and Soundmouse. The full album preview is available via Sony/The Orchard. (Album preview)Since 2015, M4TR has evolved from a protest project into a genre-spanning act, accumulating over 2M+ streams across 4K+ playlists in 153 countries and two live bands. Solaris has performed with a rotating lineup of musicians in his home base of Washington D.C. at venues like Jammin Java, Pearl Street Warehouse, Public Bar Live, The Renegade, Songbyrd Cafe, DC Pieshop, Launch Music Fest and more.Love Is The Revolution will be available on all streaming platforms on June 23rd. The 10-year retrospective compilation will also be released the same day on Bandcamp with a digital box set of the entire catalog, highlighting the evolution of M4TR from its early protest roots to its current, expansive sound. (Bandcamp Profile) Fans can now own the entire 10-year M4TR digital boxset catalog on Bandcamp for $60, including all three studio albums, EPs, and live recordings—a decade of reinvention, resilience, and relentless groove.Links:Website: https://www.m4tr.music/ (streaming links, lyrics, photos, socials)Spotify Profile: https://spoti.fi/3F5IurR Album Preview: https://bit.ly/LITR-bluesky Life Without Her (Single): https://spoti.fi/4dv8QQF For interviews or press inquiries, or contact: aj@m4tr.music

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.