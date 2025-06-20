Laquann Childress, aka Tatted Ru, Releases New Single 'One Time,' Turning Life Experiences Into Music

CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 21st, Tatted Ru is set to release his new single, 'One Time,' the anticipated follow-up to his recent track 'Lemon Talk'.For Laquann Childress—better known as Tatted Ru—music isn’t just background noise. It’s the main event. Growing up in Whiteville, North Carolina, Tatted Ru figured out early that real music sticks with you because it comes from a real place. “It’s always been about personal experiences for me,” he says. “If I haven’t lived it, I can’t rap about it.”That’s not for show. Every track, every verse, every hook—each one carries the weight of what he’s lived, and that’s especially true with his new release, 'One Time.' Sometimes it’s wild, sometimes it’s raw, but it’s never fake. 'People connect with honesty. They know when you’re trying too hard or just saying what you think they want to hear. I stay true to myself, always.'The emotional connection Tatted Ru has with his music runs deep. It’s not just about telling stories—it’s about making people feel something. Whether he’s rapping about heartbreak, hustle, or just straight-up fun, he puts purpose behind every word. “The qualities of music that stick out to me are the ones that hit you in the chest,” he says. “That’s what I want people to feel when they hear me.”And sometimes, that honesty means expressing things most people would shy away from. Take, for example, from his upcoming release, a line that’s as unfiltered as it is fearless—addressing past relationships, personal confidence, and raw emotion. It’s bold. It’s unapologetic. And it’s exactly the kind of realness that’s earned him a loyal and growing following.But it’s not just about shock value or clever wordplay. For Tatted Ru, it’s about building something bigger—a real bond with his supporters. “I’m not just trying to make fans. I want to make a connection,” he says. “If you relate to what I’m saying, if you see yourself in my story, then we’re already family.”That connection is about to get even stronger. On June 21st, Tatted Ru is dropping his new single, “One Time.” He’s been teasing it all summer, and the anticipation is real. “This one’s special,” he says. “It’s everything I’ve been through, packed into one track. I can’t wait for y’all to hear it.”If you want to catch what’s next, you know where to find him. Follow Tatted Ru on Instagram @Tattedru, subscribe on YouTube @tattedru, and stream his music on Spotify and Apple Music.Visit: https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialTattedRu

