Julia Miralles Releases New Single: 'Just One Minute (What a Waste)'

I wanted to capture how it feels when a single moment undoes everything — and how powerless that can make you feel” — Julia Miralles

PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising indie-pop artist Julia Miralles is set to release her bold and emotionally-charged new single, “Just One Minute (What a Waste),” on June 27, 2025. The track, available now for pre-save and pre-release streaming here , showcases Julia’s signature lyrical vulnerability and soaring vocals, wrapped in a richly dynamic production.The single was produced by John Faye, acclaimed frontman of The Caulfields, and mixed and mastered at the legendary Studio 4 in Conshohocken, PA.“Just One Minute (What a Waste)” explores the weight of emotional miscommunication and the brief but painful moments that can define — and undo — a connection. Julia’s poignant lyrics and raw delivery cut to the core, capturing the complexity of heartbreak in just under four minutes.“I wanted to capture how it feels when a single moment undoes everything — and how powerless that can make you feel,” says Miralles. “Working with John and recording at Studio 4 made it possible to bring that vision to life.”The single is Julia’s most polished and personal release to date and marks the beginning of a new chapter in her evolving sound — blending alt-pop energy with intimate storytelling.PRE-RELEASE LINK: https://vyd.co/JustOneMinuteWhatAWaste Official Release Date: June 27, 2025For interviews, press inquiries, or promo materials, please contact: juliamirallesofficial@gmail.comFollow Julia Miralles on Instagram, TikTok, and Spotify for updates and upcoming tour dates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.