ArtsPRunlimited begins 2019-20 Fundraising

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In January, the William Carlos Williams Center featured a staged reading of: The Rise & Fall of G. Vanderbilt starring Ellen Lanese, Anthony Spaldo, Eric Hafen and Don Zirilli under Daniel P Quinn's direction. Their performances echoed our work on SACCO & VANZETTI, THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS, and FRANKINCENSE.They honored the plays written by Williams for The Living Theatre and were quite moving. Sanjay Agnihotri who published GLORIA V in Local Knowledge (2016) was a member of the appreciative audience, as was our donor and colleague Anthony Verdoni who traveled from Neptune to Rutherford. Other patrons from Rahway to Rutherford as well. We thank them all.Daniel P Quinn received The Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty, The Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received a Best Actor OBIE as well. He was featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, and The Irish Voice, NYC. Quinn's "organized labor" (Amazon.com or B+N.com), was featured on National Public Radio, Village Voice, Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice. "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing."His writing has appeared in West Virginia, The Herald-News, National Public Radio in Southampton, NY and The Rift Anthology RI, Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2018), NYTimes web & Letters to the editor (2009-19).We would like to invite you too can join them as a Patron from $25- $2,500- for ourNew Projects Fund. All checks must be payable to Fractured Atlas online or by check.We have also appeared at Fair Lawn Library, Meadowlands Museum, Mitzi Newhouse Theatre at Lincoln Center, Italian American Museum; KILKENNY ALEHOUSE, BIRICCHINO; The Landmark Tavern; JOHN JAY COLLEGE; St Benedict's Prep, and our just heard an astounding experience of the Philadelphia Orchestra in a rousing performance for our group at NJPAC.Our Awards: The Irish Institute, Short Play Festival, OBIE Award asco-producer, + Making History from City of Paterson, NJ.PR in The Montclair Times, The Irish Echo, + The Record.Honoring Labor : http://irishecho.com/2012/08/honoring-labor/ ArtsPRunlimited, Inc



