Sagenext Bags FinancesOnline’s Rising Star 2019 and Premium Usability 2019 Awards for QuickBooks Hosting

Sagenext has earned some notable industry honors and awards in recent years, which are a testament to the company’s significant contributions.

USA, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagenext Infotech has confirmed their leadership in the field of accounting and tax software hosting by winning two of the most prestigious awards from FinancesOnline, yet again. Ranked amongst the most reputable and reliable review platforms in the world for B2B, SaaS, and financial solutions, FinancesOnline awarded Sagenext with Rising Star 2019 and Premium Usability 2019 in the top accounting software category.

These awards are given out annually to the products or services that deliver innovative solutions to simplify operations of modern businesses across different industries and sectors. To be more precise, “Premium Usability award” signifies the ease of access, ease of use, performance, and reliability provided by Augusta-based QuickBooks hosting provider while the “Rising Star award” highlights the overall potential and value that the company holds.

FinanceOnline has developed two extremely unique mechanisms to determine the award-winners in various categories. Behavior-based Customer Satisfaction Algorithm™ is their patented algorithm, which collects all comments, user reviews, opinions, and feedback from various social media and other networking platforms, which generated an extremely positive 92% rating for Sagenext on the user satisfaction scale. SmartScore™ system is another crucial mechanism that evaluates all the listed software solutions on the basis of various scoring metrics to help the users choose the best possible application for their operations. Sagenext was awarded an overall review score of 8 out of 10 on this system.

The 9 major components of the SmartScore™ system taken into consideration regarding Sagenext cloud services are:

Main Functionality: Sagenext cloud platform allows users to access and use the full desktop version of their software with the same interface, tools, and features.

Collaboration Feature: Any number of authorized users can collaborate, access, share, and work on the same company files in real-time.

Ease of Use: Cross-device compatibility, remote accessibility, easy collaboration, and universal printing and scanning, among other features, make Sagenext cloud services easy and hassle-free.

Customization: Sagenext offers multiple options for hosting plan and resource customization to match the exact requirements of the users.

Integration: With Sagenext, users get the facility to host a number of add-ons on the same terminal servers for an easy and smooth work process.

Security: The company has deployed a number of security practices like end-to-end encryption, multi-factor authentication, firewalls and anti-virus to keep confidential business data safe.

Help and Support: The team of Microsoft certified engineers is available 24x7 over chat, email, and phone to provide instant solutions for technical issues.

Mobility: By switching to Sagenext’s hosting services, users get the freedom to access and use their hosted application from anywhere, anytime.

General Impression: With A+ accreditation by BBB and 4.8/5 star-rating on Serchen, the company has established itself as one of the most prominent QuickBooks hosting providers.

FinancesOnline’s team of experts examined and compared some other factors as well against its competitors in the top accounting software space in different scenarios. Also, they have published a detailed Sagenext Infotech review on their platform to narrow down the hosting provider search of the users.

About Sagenext

Based out of Augusta, Georgia, Sagenext Infotech LLC is one of the leading IT hosting companies in the USA, Canada, and the UK. The company offers high-performance, agile, reliable and budget-friendly tax and accounting application hosting services to the CPAs, accountants, bookkeepers, and SMEs. Covering Sagenext has collaborated with some of the most prominent data centers in the US with SSAE-16 (SOC-1/SOC-2) certification.

From QuickBooks (QuickBooks Pro, Premier, and Enterprise) and Sage Products (Sage 500 ERP, Sage 300 ERP, Sage 100 ERP, and Sage 50) to different tax software (Drake, UltraTax, Lacerte, ProSeries, and TaxWise), Sagenext’s world-class cloud platform supports major applications, allowing users to perform all their accounting and tax-related tasks smoothly and accurately. Enjoy seamless access to your hosted applications and files with 99.9% uptime and 24x7 technical support.

For more information, dial +1-855-922-7243 or drop an email at sales@thesagenext.com.

Log on to www.thesagenext.com for details.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.