Theodora Uniken Venema of Downtown Brokers Returns to CUTV News Radio

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreign investors, eager to benefit from the attractive, incomparable advantage of investing in America, play a pivotal, fundamental role in substantially spurring the U.S. economy. Being that the U.S. is the world’s leading consumer market with plentiful resources, a diverse innovative workforce, possess free trade agreements with 20 other countries, and are acknowledged leaders in research and development, it’s no wonder starry eyed foreigners seek out prosperity and opportunities. But in order to avoid hazards and slip ups it’s critical these individuals work with a well-informed expert who is familiar with the ins and outs of investing who will assist them every step of the way.

Theodora is an outstanding licensed real estate broker and Founder of Downtown Brokers LLC, a full service Boutique real estate brokerage successfully investing in Florida real estate for over thirty years.

“My typical European client aspires to buy property in America,” says Theodora. “But the laws and language are different. Although they are exceptionally astute and well educated they absolutely need me to help them take advantage of the very favorable tax conditions that America offers to an investor.”

Theodora is the consummate expert, unparalleled in her field, who proficiently unravels the complexities of investing and makes the process smooth sailing. She diligently keeps up with list of properties and developing every day trends along with her specialized team which she affectionately refers to as “the dream team.”

“From my own experiences when I immigrated from the Netherlands at a young age, I teach them pitfalls to avoid,” says Theodora.

Theodora and her Dream team continually educate themselves with classes in the international and law arena making certain to stay on the cutting edge of their field.

For citizens living in The Netherlands, Theodora’s hometown, who make a substantial income pay high taxes. America offers an excellent tax treaty with the Netherlands.

“When you invest in America they reward you with a favorable tax benefit,” says Theodora. “With our Dream Team of attorneys and CPAs we match our clients with the most beneficial tax provisions that accurately match the benefits in the tax code with the Netherlands tax code.”

Theodora hosts a TV show in the Netherlands, appropriately called “Life is Beautiful,” coaching interested individuals on how to live the American dream exemplifying her own prolific life story. She is a positive role model for women continually giving back to her community. Her generosity extends to other countries having founded The Water Well Addis Abba, Ethiopia and The Jireh Orphanage in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic.

Theodora’s numerous lists of honors and accolades include Chairman RPAC Realtor Party Action Committee in 2016, CFCAR Commercial Realtor of the Year 2012, Realtor of the Year in 2012, Pillar of the Community ORRA 2013, and Business Women of the Year Achievement Award in 2006.

“Americans can certainly feel reassured about welcoming foreign investors,” says Theodora. “The benefits are certainly unrivaled in stimulating our economic development. Foreign investment creates new jobs and prospects and certainly a boost in our economy and why wouldn’t we be thankful for that?”

