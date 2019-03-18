Candice Georgiadis and the Evolving Travel Industry

Candice Georgiadis Brent Handler - Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Inpsirato David Berg - Infinity Real Estate

Hotels, rentals and how the hospitality industry is expanding to new territories

My perfect vacation is one that is close to the action but offers unique, isolated, and private accommodation.” — David Berg from Infinity Real Estate

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: Candice Georgiadis and the Evolving Travel IndustryTwitter post: @candigeorgiadis and the Evolving Travel Industry #kayak #trivago #hotels #vacations #hotwire #priceline #homeaway #southwest #robotics #smarthubs #travel #Feltrim #InfinityRESubtitle/Summary: Hotels, Rentals and how hospitality is expanding to new territoryGreenwich, CT – Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. Her goal is to grow the reach and following of these individuals and companies.The travel industry, and really the hospitality industry as a whole, is going through some major changes. Candice Georgiadis has been bringing these changes to light through published interviews with various industry experts. The changes have far outgrown the 'hotel' mindset of hospitality.The rapid growth of the vacation rental market, something that was virtually non-existent just 15 years ago, while falling under the hospitality realm, does not typically offer much of any hospitality. We see Airbnb, Homeaway and others providing access to vacation properties across the globe.Enter Brent Handler, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Inspirato, who is on the forefront of this industry shift. Taking this new growth in rental properties, but lack of an experience worth remembering, and combining it with the 'missing link' of the luxury experience of a resort launched Inspirato. “A managed and controlled luxury experience must be completely serviced and cared for by full-time trained hospitality professionals” commented Brian Handler during the interview.Now vacationers aren't limited to either a rental or a resort option, but can have the best of both worlds, the freedom of a rental home (kitchen, multiple rooms and bathrooms, etc) along with the luxury of a resort (personalized attention, high quality furniture, etc).You can read the whole interview over at Candice Georgiadis' website , but this excerpt sheds light on this new 'complete vacation package' that combines memorable experiences with at home comfort.***Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers like to travel?1. Experiential travel will continue to gain double digit market share vs. traditional hotel accommodations.2. There is no stopping the sharing economy and millennials will eventually travel more than 50% of their nights in Airbnb-style residences.3. The sharing economy will rapidly expand outside of homes and cars to experiences and other travel related services.4. Brands will eventually play a role in alternate accommodations though they will be limited to the luxury end of the spectrum.5. Chatbot travel advisory will continue to gain traction especially among younger and more affluent consumers.***Garrett Kenny, CEO of Feltrim Group, is another visionary property developer that has seen the proverbial writing on the wall and is keeping his company competitive and at the forefront of these industry changed.“I think my latest project, Balmoral Resort, is a game-changer in the hospitality industry. It could revolutionize the family vacation. Opened in 2017 in Haines City, Florida, Balmoral combines the amenities and service of a hotel with the space and convenience of a rental home — and improves upon both concepts. This “horizontal hotel” comprises 230 individually owned vacation homes ranging in size from 3 to 8 bedrooms (that’s more rooms than in a 1000-room hotel). All the homes, which are furnished in a modern yet luxurious style, offer at least twice the space of a hotel room plus perks such as full kitchens, laundry rooms, free wi-fi, and in some homes, private pools.” - responded Garrett Kenny, CEO of Feltrim Group. Candice Georgiadis continues to build the image and brand name of companies by highlighting their particular specialty and how they are making a positive impact to both vacation and business travelers.“Real estate is no longer just about ‘location, location, location’. It’s about ‘experience, experience, experience’, and you’re seeing this across all property types and sectors. Hospitality does not just mean hotel anymore: the hospitality industry is impacting the office property sector, the residential property sector, and the retail property sector. Every retail location and retail operator is now focused on an experience-driven store. They hope to bring a new experience, a lively experience, to their location to attract people inside to compete with online shopping. For the office sector, firms like Knotel and WeWork have brought hospitality to the office world. You don’t just check-in at the security desk and take the elevator up to your office. You now have open floor spaces with ping-pong and pool tables, open kitchens, and social gathering spaces. In the residential sector, sought-after amenities include concierge services, dry cleaning services, different food and beverage outlets, and common areas inside residential lobbies. Hospitality is now inherently a driver for all real estate — and no longer isolated to just hotels. The above quote sums up the changes that are taking place right now in the industry and providers a view as to the future of the hospitality industry.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude's Children's hospital.

Balmoral Resort by the Feltrim Group



