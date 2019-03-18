Indoor Ag-Con, Contain Inc. Launch Survey For New White Paper: 'Automation, AI & Next Generation of Indoor Agriculture'

Survey Participants Eligible To Win May ’19 Indoor Ag-Con Attendee, Exhibitor Packages

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the extensive data gathering process for its new white paper, Contain, Inc ., an alternate finance provider to indoor growers, invites industry members to participate in a survey around its topic, “ Automation, AI and the Next Generation Of Indoor Agriculture.” The white paper will be released in hard copy during the 7th Annual Indoor Ag-Con , May 22-24, 2019 at Red Rock Resort, Las Vegas, NV. Survey participants have the option to be entered into a sweepstake for a chance to win two passes or a 10’ x 10’ exhibition booth and one pass for the May 2019 Las Vegas event.To take the survey, interested participants can go to contain.ag/survey In addition to results from this survey, the white paper will also share data from a number of other leading industry sources. Among them, Hussmann Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic North America, is contributing original research findings around consumer attitudes to indoor grown produce/ local food.White paper author Contain, Inc. is the sibling company of Indoor Ag-Con founder, Newbean Capital, a US-based registered investment adviser. Newbean Capital sold Indoor Ag-Con LLC to event industry professionals -- Nancy Hallberg, Kris Sieradzki and Brian Sullivan – in December of 2018, setting the stage for further expansion of the events globally. Newbean Capital remains involved in the events, working with speakers and creating agendas while Contain, Inc. will now provide white papers for the Indoor Ag-Con events going forward.“We’re entering the next generation for indoor agriculture, where the application of AI and automation technologies will fundamentally change farm economics and industry opportunity,” says Nicola Kerslake, Founder, Contain, Inc. “From the current state of the industry to the challenges ahead, our newest white paper aims to offer invaluable insights that will help our industry members navigate the path forward.”Prior to Contain, Inc. assuming the white paper role, Newbean Capital authored a series of white papers on the indoor agriculture industry – releasing each at Indoor Ag-Con events where participants received an exclusive hard copy in their gift bags. These white papers have been downloaded more than 10,000 times, appeared in numerous SEC filings, and been used by myriad companies as a part of their fundraising documents.Themed “Growing the Future,” the 7th Annual Indoor Ag-Con welcomes a number of other new features in addition to the white paper release, including its new Red Rock Resort location, a special hemp spotlight, expanded exhibition floor and conference schedule.QUICK FACTS:WHEN: Wednesday, May 22 – Friday, May 24, 2019 (Exhibits Open May 22-23)WHERE: Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89132INFO: For information on exhibiting or attending visit www.indoor.ag or email hello@indoor.agABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLCFounded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has grown into the premier event in indoor agriculture, the practice of growing crops, raising fish and insects in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are tech-focused and crop-agnostic, covering produce, legal cannabis, alternate protein and non-food crops. It hosts events in Las Vegas, Singapore and the US East coast. More information: https://indoor.ag ABOUT CONTAIN INCContain Inc was founded by indoor agriculture and investment industry veteran Nicola Kerslake who noted that indoor growers lacked the financing options that their outdoor counterparts enjoyed. The team has since expanded to include leasing and finance experts, all focused on improving access to finance for indoor growers. Contain Inc works with indoor growers using greenhouses, hoop houses, warehouses, plant factories and containers and funds clients from new startup farms through to multi-generational ones. More information: https://contain.ag ABOUT HUSSMANN CORPORATIONHussmann Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic North America, promises to continuously provide the most customer-focused solutions in the food retailing industry. For more than 100 years we have been the innovation and technology leader delivering the broadest and most comprehensive solutions to our market. Core capabilities include merchandising/shopper engagement, refrigeration, asset optimization, and supply chain management that address the critical needs of food retailers to increase sales, reduce costs, and increase shopper loyalty. We collaborate with customers across a variety of food retail segments as we work towards fulfilling the Hussmann Promise to deliver better businesses, better partners and a better world. For more information about Hussmann, please visit www.hussmann.com



