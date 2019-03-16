Aimee Cabo Nikolov's book Love is the Answer God is the Cure wins another award Body, Mind, and Spirit Book Awards 2019

body mind spirit book awards

Aimee Cabo Nikolov wins fifth award for her timely memoir Love is the Answer God is the Cure in two categories - Inspiration and Spiritual Healing

PALMETTO BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aimee Cabo Nikolov wins 2 more awards for her timely memoir "Love is The Answer God is The Cure" from the prestigious Body Mind Spirit Book Awards. The book received "Winner" place from this award for two categories - Inspiration and Spiritual Healing.

The 3rd Annual Body Mind Spirit Book Awards® (“BMS”) announced its third award recipients on Friday, March 15, 2019. This prestigious award honors books published by all publishing houses that make a special contribution in such popular, growing fields as holistic healthcare, personal development, human consciousness, self-help and spirituality.

The BMS Book Award contest was launched in 2016 by well-known book consultant Ellen Reid, who championed excellence in indie, self, and mainstream publishing for more than 15 years through author support, advocacy and the highly respected National Indie Excellence Awards® and Beverly Hills Book Awards®. For complete details, visit www.bmsbookawards.com .

“The Body Mind Spirit Book Awards is thrilled to celebrate the winners and finalists of our third annual contest,” says contest President Doug Fogelson. “The entries overall were of a very high caliber. Our juried winners and finalists display international excellence and cohesion of mind, body, and spirit in their publications. Working with these books has been a meaningful experience for our team—we are excited that these titles will now reach greater audiences to enrich the human experience.”

Aimee Cabo Nikolov is a Cuban American who has lived most of her life in Miami. After many years of healing, finding love, raising a family and evolving her relationship with God, Aimee's true grit and courage led her to pen this honest, thought-provoking memoir. Years of abuse became overshadowed with years of happiness and unconditional love. Aimee hopes that anyone who has suffered abuse of any kind, or walked a moment in similar shoes, will find inspiration in these pages, and hope that love and truth will ultimately prevail. 'Love is the Answer, God is the Cure' received several book awards - 2019 Gold/1st place for Memoir and Gold/1st Place for Inspirational book from Feathered Quill, 2018 New York City Big Book Award Distinguished Favorites and 2018 Fall Pinnacle Book Achievement Award. Aimee is a trained nurse and the president and owner of IMIC, Inc., a medical research company in Palmetto Bay, Florida. She lives with her husband of 18 years, Dr. Boris Nikolov and her two children. Aimee is also the host of "The Cure" live radio show also available as podcast on all platforms. You can learn more about Aimee on her website at GodistheCure.com.

