Aimee Cabo Nikolov Supports the Book Industry Charitable Foundation

The book Love is the Answer, God is the Cure seeks to support booksellers for every copy sold in March, April Inspirational Books Publishing will donate $5.

PALMETTO BAY, FL, USA, February 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aimee Cabo Nikolov is the author of Love is the Answer, God is the Cure - the book that seeks to support booksellers via the Book Industry Charitable Foundation in addition to inspiring readers with this powerful memoir. For every copy of Aimee Cabo Nikolov's book sold between 02/28/19 and 04/30/19 Inspirational Books Publishing will donate $5 to Binc, the safety net for booksellers.

Nikolov states, “We can be beacons of light.”

Of her journey, Nikolov comments, “I want people to know that if they let God into their life, they can begin to appreciate life more. There is hope. It’s not just suffering, and everything truly does pass.”

With her bachelors in science and nursing, Nikolov and her husband went on to found both a tight-knit family and a successful company together.

“I look at my life, and in spite of the adversity that I have overcome, my life is a success because I am happy to go to work and I am happy to come home,” says Nikolov. “For me, prayer has been a source of strength and I now see that suffering is not necessarily a bad thing.”

Nikolov’s memoir offers an important message of hope and resilience for readers, recounting how she overcame great adversity to ultimately live a fulfilling life.

“Love is the Answer, God is the Cure” is Nikolov’s first book. It is now available on through Indiebound.org or in your local indie store in Paperback for $1.95.

Aimee Cabo Nikolov is a radio show host of "The Cure", live every Friday from 2 to 3 PM EST on 880AM- The Biz, www.880thebiz.com, where Aimee supports people, who have experienced difficult times. More information of Aimee can be found on her website – https://godisthecure.com.



