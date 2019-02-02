Aimee Cabo Nikolov wins Gold/1st Place in 2019 Feathered Quill Book Awards

Aimee Cabo book cover edition 2

PALMETTO BAY, FL, USA, February 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that the book “Love is the Answer, God is the Cure" has won the Gold/1st Place award in the 2019 Feathered Quill Book Awards Program for the Memoir/Biography category AND the Gold/1st Place award in the Inspirational category by Aimee Cabo Nikolov.

The Book award competition is a prestigious annual award. NAMED ONE OF THE BEST AWARD PROGRAMS FOR INDEPENDENT AUTHORS BY THE ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT AUTHORS! This year had a HUGE response to the annual awards program, with many excellent books vying for top places.

JUDGES' COMMENTS:

- A perfect score of 100 out of 100! (very rare)

- This book was truly inspiring in that the author chose to share the realities of heartbreak, abuse and how she became a stronger person instead a victim.

- This was a compelling read. The author engaged her audience immediately and continued to build the memoir with accounts of horrific life experiences that affirmed the growth and coping skills through the momentum of her personal and sometimes tragic experiences.

Aimee Cabo Nikolov is a Cuban American who has lived most of her life in Miami. After many years of healing, finding love, raising a family and evolving her relationship with God, Aimee's true grit and courage led her to pen this honest, thought-provoking memoir. Years of abuse became overshadowed with years of happiness and unconditional love. Aimee hopes that anyone who has suffered abuse of any kind, or walked a moment in similar shoes, will find inspiration in these pages, and hope that love and truth will ultimately prevail. Aimee is a trained nurse and the president and owner of IMIC, Inc., a medical research company in Palmetto Bay, Florida. She lives with her husband of 12 years, Dr. Boris Nikolov and her three children. You can learn more about Aimee on her website at GodistheCure.com. Aimee is also the host of radio talk show "The Cure" every friday live at 2 PM EST on 880thebiz.com or iheartradio.com, subsequently to be posted as a podcast as Aimee Cabo in The Cure.

