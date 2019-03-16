Lerner and Rowe Gives Back Donates $5,000 to Support Teen’s Soccer Nonprofit, Pass It On

Lerner and Rowe Gives Back kicks off partnership with Pass It On with $5,000 donation to help the nonprofit reach it's goals.

Wade Crum's compassionate nature towards helping kids in need and enthusiasm towards protecting the environment are just two reasons why it gives us great pleasure to help his nonprofit succeed." — Kevin Rowe, ESQ.

PHOENIX, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, March 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lerner and Rowe Gives Back (LRGB) is pleased to announce their foundation’s newest community partnership with Pass It On, a soccer nonprofit founded by Wade Crum, a 13-year-old soccer enthusiast and player. To kick off the partnership, LRGB committed to donating $5,000 to help support Crum’s goal to make it possible for every kid in Arizona to play soccer if they want too. The financial contribution has been slated to cover essential operational items and purchase soccer equipment collection bins. In turn, each bin will be strategically placed throughout the city to make it easier for other kids and adults to donate new and gently-used kid/teen size soccer clothes and equipment.

Pass It On started from an idea that Crum couldn’t keep locked away in his closet any longer. Literally, after looking at all of the soccer clothing and equipment he outgrew and left to pile up in his closet, a thought came to him that he should give the still usable gear to other kids who could not afford to buy it.

By doing so, he could help eliminate any waste associated with tossing out the used gear. Additionally, a kid in need would be given the same opportunity he has to enjoy the positive impacts of soccer, specifically the benefits from making new friends, learning the importance of teamwork, and experiencing the joy that comes from doing something you love.

“Wade’s enthusiasm and dedication to help other kids is just a few of his many impressive character traits. Another is his desire to achieve zero waste by having all reusable soccer gear passed on and used by kids in need. This mix of compassion and conservation is why it gives us great pleasure to give back and assist him in reaching his goals,” stated Kevin Rowe.

Lerner and Rowe Gives Back encourages others to learn more about Pass It On and do what they can to help Pass It On’s efforts to give kids in need the opportunity to get involved and play. Visit PassItOnSoccer.net, or email Wade Crum directly at wadecrum@passitonsoccer.net to learn more about Pass It On, how to donate equipment, or how to set up a donation drive.

More About Lerner and Rowe Gives Back

Lerner and Rowe Gives Back serves communities across that state of Arizona daily. Their mission is to make a difference in the lives of people in need. They hope to do this helping redirect at-risk youth towards activities that will help them grow and achieve more, as well and bringing comfort and assistance to people who need it most. Learn more about how Lerner and Rowe Gives Back supports Arizona communities and organizations at lernerandrowegivesback.com.

