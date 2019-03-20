2019 SILK ROAD CONFERENCE the Impact of China's Belt Road Initiative

2019 Silk Road

Central Asian Chambers of Commerce will meet US Chambers in Chicago during The 2019 SILK ROAD CONFERENCE in April PUBLIC INVITED

The Belt Road Initiative (BRI) will impact commerce in Southeast and Central Asia and Europe for the 100 years” — Michael Alexander Krzyston

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Asian Chambers of Commerce will meet US Chambers in Chicago during The 2019 SILK ROAD CONFERENCE in April PUBLIC INVITED

Changing aspects for international business and trade resulting from China’s “Silk Road Initiative” effecting some 60 countries; and meetings between chambers of commerce representing the Silk Road countries and representatives from regional chambers of commerce will take place April 2 and 3, 2019 and participate in sessions of the 2019 Silk Road Conference scheduled in Chicago on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Private meetings between representatives from business, government, and academia are scheduled on Monday and Tuesday, April 1 and 2, will conclude with the annual Silk Road Conference scheduled from 8 AM until 5 PM, , at IIT’s Kent College of Law Auditorium, 565 W. Adams St., Chicago.

Organized by the Central Asian Productivity Research Center, founded in Azerbaijan and Turkey in 1999, the event is co-sponsored by the Global Programs, College of Business, Northern Illinois University. Qualified attendees can attend free of charge, but advanced registration is required.

Almost thirty speakers and panelists will focus on the rapidly changing region that is described by a former undersecretary of defense as a very important strategic region for the US.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.