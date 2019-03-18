Holistic Health Practitioner Alice Williams of Blackwater Healing to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SMITHERS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If we want to be healthy, we can't allow ourselves to be like so many people are in our society where they're complaining and cranky and irritable. This low vibration energy is what creates our pain and eventually physical illness. Most of us have never been taught anything about the nature of energy and ourselves as energetic beings, but once we begin thinking that way, it simplifies everything.

Alice Williams is a Holistic Health Practitioner and founder of Blackwater Healing. An energy healer for 30 years, Alice says if we’re willing to do the work, we can make vast changes in our life. We can create a new habit of expressing appreciation for what we have that immediately raises our vibration and brings positive things.

“The thing that makes energy healing so powerful and very simple at the same time is that it's our basic nature,” says Alice. “Everything is energy. The universe is energy. So when you heal on an energetic level, all you really have to do is raise your vibration. The better you feel, the better you think, the better you express your emotions, the happier you are, the healthier you are.”

Through her revelatory experiences, Alice was able to make great changes in her life. She knows firsthand how difficult it can be.

“I was very ill. My whole body was struggling I had a lot of physical pain and a lot of emotional pain. It was, “Do I want to live or do I want to die?” recalls Alice.

“I really had to change my life so I started studying energy healing. I read books on health along the way and studied herbs and plants and a little bit psychology, social psychology, family psychology. And it led me eventually to energy healing. I felt quite amazingly different after. I could feel energy moving in my body; it reduced the pain significantly.”

Through training in Healing Touch and the work of Barbara Brennan, Donna Eden, Caroline Myss, Esther Hicks, Bruce Lipton and many others, Alice learned about the energetic nature of her own body, how it works and how quick and easy it is to put someone back into balance who might be very out of balance.

“All these problems we all have are just energy out of balance,” says Alice. “Negative stuff happens in the world and some of it happens to us. We can choose to let go of the negative. If you keep your energy in balance, you're going to be a healthy person, no matter what.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Alice Williams in an interview with Jim Masters on March 20th at 1pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Black Water Healing, visit www.blackwaterhealing.com



