Knockerball Bubble Soccer Business Opening in Denver

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knockerball bubble soccer continues to grow all over the U.S. including the mile high city of Denver, where Jeremy Falasco is excited to bring his Knockerball business (Knockerball Rocky Mountain) to the community.

Previously a youth soccer coach, Jeremy wanted to do something fun for his players. That's when Knockerball caught his attention. He saw the opportunity to start his own Knockerball business and dove head first. Jeremy says "I have been running a merchant services company for 18 years. It has been a rollercoaster ride for sure. My true passion has been coaching inner city youth and I have been involved in coaching for 25 years. I'm excited about growing the knockerball brand and can't wait to make the career change."

Many kickball leagues have recently been popping up in the Denver area, so Jeremy wants to do the same with Knockerball. He also plans on using Knockerball as a way to help youth sports teams raise money with fees.

Jeremy will be opening looking for customers within the next few weeks. Knockerball Rocky Mountain will be a mobile business at the start, meaning they will bring the fun to you, whether that's in your local park, soccer facility, school, backyard, and more. Come next winter, Jeremy will be looking to take the fun indoors.

If you're interested in planning something with Knockerball Rocky Mountain, you can get in touch with Jeremy: Jeremyfalasco@yahoo.com

For more information on how you can bring a Knockerball bubble soccer business to your area, you can visit www.Knockerball.com or call the corporate office at 1-800-583-7250.





