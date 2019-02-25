Knockerball Bubble Soccer Expands to 3 New Georgia Locations

Knockerball keeps expanding and a newly married couple hops on board to bring Knockerball to their area.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Knockerball bubble soccer keeps growing all over the U.S with 3 new locations opening up in Georgia. With locations opening in Brunswick, Hephzibah, and Bethlehem, the peach state will be ripe with bubble soccer fun.

Elite Bounce, Knockerball's Brunswick affiliate is owned by Patrick and Rachel Miller. Patrick and Rachel recently got married and are continuing that excitement by starting their Knockerball business together to bring more options for birthday parties and fun to their community.

Rachel says "Patrick and I just recently got married, joining 2 families together. From the beginning of our journey we have put an emphasis on creating and providing experiences for our family that we will remember forever. Whether it is traveling or cooking or just being a family, we always want to try and do new things. In our everyday life, Patrick is a Project Coordinator for a private mining company and I am a high school special education teacher in a residential treatment facility for kids with multiple disabilities. We have 4 children, Bailey (20), Hanna (11), Gage (16) and Mason (7). We are so excited to start this adventure!!!"

If you're interested in playing or renting Knockerball at any of these Georgia locations, here is their contact information:

Elite Bounce

Location: Brunswick, GA

Affiliate: Patrick & Rachel Miller

Website: knockerball912.com

Email: elitebounce912@gmail.com

Knockerballs R Us

Location: Hephzibah, GA

Affiliate: Erica Nowells

Website: knockerballs-r-us.com

Email: knockerballsRUs@gmail.com

Knockerball Madness

Location: Bethlehem, GA

Affiliate: Cynthia Mccoy

Website: knockerballmadness.com

Email: knockerballmadnessmore@gmail.com



If you are interested in starting a Knockerball business in your area, check out knockerball.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.