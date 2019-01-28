KnockerBall Bubble Soccer Continues Massive Expansion in Texas

The largest bubble soccer company, KnockerBall sees a growth spike in Texas, adding 4 new locations this month.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything really is bigger in Texas, including bubble soccer. Knockerball bubble soccer has just added four new Texas locations, bringing the total up to eleven in Texas. The four locations will be in Hondo, Houston, McKinney, and Spring.

These Texas Knockerball affiliates are ready to bring such an exciting an growing sport to their area. Nicco Martinez, Knockerball's Spring, TX affiliate said, "I am excited about all the different ways Knockerball can be used and who it can be used by. This sport is for everybody and not limited to one group or only for young people. It is safe

to play and people of all ages can play it. Because of that I think more people can get involved in a physical activity without having to worry about injury or competition. Every day the Knockerball is being used in creative ways and not stuck to the traditional way of playing it. I am excited to see the enjoyment it will bring to our area."

Adil Surani, Knockerball's new Houston affiliate is ready to use his entrepreneurial mindset and diverse background in retail, energy, and consulting industries to bring more excitement to his area. Adil said, "it has always been my

goal to one day be an owner and not an employee. Knockerball has allowed me to do exactly that and to use my entrepreneurial mindset to grow the business to new heights."

These new locations are all mobile, meaning they bring the fun to wherever you want to play. Many participants will book events at a park, school, church, their own home, or facility suitable for the sport.

Interested in playing Knockerball in these Texas areas? Here is their information:

Knockerball Alamo

Location: Hondo, TX

Affiliate: Lee Martinez

Opening Date: Beginning of February

Website: KnockerballAlamo.com

Contact: Alamoknockerball@gmail.com

Knockerball The Woodlands

Location: Spring, TX

Affiliate: Nicco Martinez

Opening Date: Beginning of February

Website: knockerballthewoodlands.com

Contact: KnockerballTheWoodlands@gmail.com

Knockerball HTX

Location: Houston, TX

Affiliate: Adil Surani

Opening Date: Open now

Website: Coming soon

Contact: suraniadil@yahoo.com

Knockerball Mckinney

Location: McKinney, TX

Affiliate: Kevin Johnson

Opening Date: No date yet

Website: Coming soon

Contact: Chefjohnson77@gmail.com

If you are interested in starting a Knockerball business in your area, check out knockerball.com.



