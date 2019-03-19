Microduino Releases mDesigner Scratch 3 for Windows, Chromebook and MAC

mDesigner 3 and Text Programming Microduino Graphical Programming Made Easy Many Microduino Products Use mDesigner 3

Microduino's release of mDesigner Scratch 3 for Windows, Chromebook and Mac brings more opportunity for classroom exposure to STEM/STEAM.

We are pleased to maintain mDesigner as the most current programming tool for Microduino’s Arduino based products.” — Bin Feng

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, March 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microduino announced the release of its mDesigner Scratch 3 Editor for Windows, Chromebook and MAC PC platforms. mDesigner includes additional support for Microduino’s mCookie/Microduino technology modules, sensors and trinkets. Microduino’s use of Scratch 3, from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Scratch Editor, gives Microduino mDesigner the most current Scratch editor available. By dragging and dropping blocks of code, users can make many different project.The opportunities for being creative and using one’s imagination are endless! mDesigner 3 supports Arduino and Python.The new Chromebook mDesigner is a web-based version without the need for any special permissions or changes to ChromeOS. Chromebook support by mDesigner is an especially important message to schools who want to teach coding while controlling their budgets by using Chromebooks to grow their STEM/STEAM programs. Chromebooks are in use in thousands of classrooms and having mDesigner is a huge benefit for the students and teachers.“We are pleased to maintain mDesigner as the most current programming tool for Microduino’s Arduino based products. “And, for our hobbyists, inventors, tinkerers and educational users, Scratch coding is now becoming the overwhelming standard.” commented Bin Feng, CEO.Microduino has been a leading innovator in DIY, CPT (Code Programmable Toys) and STEM Arduino based products. Using the Arduino CPU in unique form factors has greatly expanded to the development and use of low cost, programmable hardware products and platforms. The release of the Scratch 3 editor and Chromebook mDesigner is a win-win for the educational industry as STEM/STEAM classes and devoted makerspaces in classrooms is quickly becoming the standard in school districts.Microduino is best known for their products such as the mCookie series ; a series of small, stackable, and Arduino-compatible electronic building blocks. Their collection of easy-to-use, snap-together magnetic components, without the need for messy wiring or soldering puts them on the cutting edge of STEM/STEAM technology. Their slogan, “Creativity Is Contagious” was selected because of the multiple projects that can be made with their product kits; there are no limits to one’s imagination! Find out more at www.Microduinoinc.com Founded in 2012, and based in Westlake Village, Calif., Microduino is an award-winning global designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of stackable electronic building blocks, related components, and in-class science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning systems which encourage and enhance inventors’ creativity, imagination, and ingenuity through project-based learning. With tailored STEM/STEAM offerings for individual consumers and schools, Microduino offers a broad range of modules, sensors, and project kits which improve critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, while enabling inventors to bring their inspirational and pioneering creations to life. Because of their ease of use, unique patented hardware design, and nearly unlimited applications and configurations, Microduino products have spawned a passionate and highly-innovative worldwide community of students, faculty members, makers, engineers, and electronics enthusiasts of all ages, backgrounds, and skill sets.



