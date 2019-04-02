Microduino's Itty Bitty Buggy Receives Distinction By Winning The Prestigious Red Dot Award For Product Design, 2019

Award Winning Itty Bitty Buggy Red Dot Award Winner - Itty Bitty Buggy

Itty Bitty Buggy received the Red Dot Award, which the renowned jury only awards to products that feature an outstanding design.

The fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality.” — Dr. Peter Zec

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microduino, Inc . is proud to announce that Itty Bitty Buggy is the winner of the coveted Red Dot Award for Product Design, 2019.Itty Bitty Buggy is truly a STEM/STEAM toy. It’s smart, fun to play, easy to use and programmable with Scratch via a PC/Mac and Chromebook. Kids come to understand the power that coding has on a physical device by modifying the programs; a great beginners STEAM toy for younger kids. Buggy is colorful, fun and can be made into a sloth, dodo bird, ladybug and alien.Design quality is the common factor for award-winning products. “I would like to congratulate the laureates sincerely on their wonderful success. The fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality. The laureates are thus setting key trends in the design industry and are showing where future directions may lead,” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, in reference to the winners.The Red Dot Award for Product Design is one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 2019, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. The international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening for more than 60 years in order to select the year’s best designs. During an adjudication process that spans several days, they try out the products, discuss them and ultimately reach a well-founded decision regarding the design quality of the entries. True to the motto “In search of good design and innovation," their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.On July 8, 2019, Microduino, Inc. will celebrate its success during the award ceremony. The international design scene will gather in Essen’s Aalto-Theater as part of the Red Dot Gala. At the subsequent Designers’ Night party, the Red Dot laureates will receive their certificates and Itty Bitty Buggy will join the exhibition “Design on Stage” in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, which presents all of the award-winning products. From that date, Itty Bitty Buggy will also be on show in the Red Dot Design Yearbook, online and in the Red Dot Design App.Itty Bitty Buggy has also been recognized with awards from KAPI (Kids at Play Interactive) for Best In Maker Spirit, NAPPA (National Parent Product Awards), Editor’s Choice – Maker Faire, SuNing Best Growth Award of the Year, and were named Amazon's #1 Hot New Release for Educational Toys in November and December, 2018.About Microduino, Inc:Founded in 2012, and based in Westlake Village, Calif., Microduino is an award-winning global designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of stackable electronic building blocks, related components, and in-class science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning systems which encourage and enhance inventors’ creativity, imagination, and ingenuity through project-based learning. With tailored STEM/STEAM offerings for individual consumers and schools, Microduino offers a broad range of modules, sensors, and project kits which improve critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, while enabling inventors to bring their inspirational and pioneering creations to life. Because of their ease of use, unique patented hardware design, and nearly unlimited applications and configurations, Microduino products have spawned a passionate and highly-innovative worldwide community of students, faculty members, makers, engineers, and electronics enthusiasts of all ages, backgrounds, and skill sets. For more information visit www.Microduinoinc.com About the Red Dot Design Award:In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award is broken down into the three distinct disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online. Further information: www.red-dot.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.