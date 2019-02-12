Two73 LLC Announces Successful Launch Of Its Proprietary Cycle Two73 technology: A Revolutionary Cooling System

Cycle Two73 technology consumes no water and little to no electrical energy, providing a viable alternative to costly cooling systems.

We have a technology that can dramatically alter the landscape of conventional cooling. We have spent significant effort to not only make it technically feasible, but also economically attractive.” — Dorriah Rogers

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two73, LLC a joint venture between Houston-based Autry Industrial and Nooter/Eriksen Corporation , the world's largest provider of heat recovery steam generators, is proud to announce the successful launch of its proprietary Cycle Two73 technology; a cooling system that consumes no water and little or no electrical energy.Capturing waste heat from any source, such as data centers, power plants and manufacturing venues, Cycle Two73 promises to change the process of industrial cooling. Its proprietary closed-loop supercritical CO2 system results in a drastic reduction in the energy footprint of any facility, saving operating expenses associated with cooling.As President, Dr. Dorriah Rogers explains, “This is an exciting time for Two73. We have spent the last several years developing this technology and to now have a working system is an incredible achievement. We have a technology that can dramatically alter the landscape of conventional cooling. We have spent significant effort to not only make it technically feasible, but also economically attractive. This technology just makes sense.”Cycle Two73 is a complete cooling cycle, generating enough power to run itself, and, in some cases, can provide additional power back to the facility. The system is fully scalable, environmentally sound, safe and reliable.Autry Industrial was founded in 2014 and formed a joint venture with Nooter/Eriksen three years later. The combination of thermodynamic and engineering expertise is a win-win for industry and the environment.



