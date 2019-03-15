Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development

AACSED condemns recent violence against mosque patrons in New Zealand

A regional Council of Experts and Technical Advisers serving Government and Private Sector Stakeholders without cost” — Dr. Mohamed Zayed

The Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development Condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly violence against Mosque Patrons in New Zealand

Dr. Mohamed Zayed Chairman States today that "senseless and cowardly violence against people in a place of worship, no matter which religion or belief system, race or origin cannot be tolerated by the populations of legitimate countries"

"Politicians who do not speak out clearly against, such violence and criminal behavior are they themselves culpable"

"As a regional Council of Experts and retired Diplomats, we understand geopolitics well and find that the Main Stream Media are mostly NOT helpful in the deescalation of violence and indeed prefer to sensationalize it for commercial purposes"

"Internationally, a Zionist Agenda, Promote these Ideas of Hate and Violence and we reject these motives and call for the Governments and Public to strongly reject this sort of criminal behavior and press for the prosecution and accountability of all involved, especially to inquire into the possibility of state sponsored terrorism behind the perpetrators"

"We send our condolence to the victims families and children left behind this great tragedy."

Sincerely,

Dr. Mohamed Zayed, PhD

Chairman AACSED

Dr. Ibrahim EL Nattar DSG

AACSED

Dr Zayed on regional Geopolitics



