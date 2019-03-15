15th Annual Extreme Nonprofit Makeover Announces 2019 Recipient

Extreme Nonprofit Makeover

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechTriad, a leading web development firm for businesses and nonprofits in the Piedmont Triad, has announced that the 15th Annual Extreme Nonprofit Makeover team selected A Simple Gesture as the 2019 Makeover recipient. The project is supported by a grant from the foundations that support the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium.

Now in the program’s 15th year, the Makeover provides a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves people in Guilford County with a complete technology makeover– all for free to the nonprofit. The program helps a local nonprofit do more community-focused work to help citizens live better lives.

A Simple Gesture’s mission is to engage the entire community to end hunger by making giving easy, convenient and fun. The Makeover team is excited to work with “The Green Bag” group, its staff and dedicated volunteers to help facilitate their important job.

“Technology is the tool to keep the entire community engaged, educated and excited about ending hunger in Guilford County. The Extreme Nonprofit Makeover will help us take major strides to ensure that every child in Guilford County is able to eat nutritious meals every day of the week,” said Leslie Isakoff, Executive Director.

Six businesses team up with TechTriad to implement the makeover. They are Solace IT Solutions (Chris Oakman, CEO), DigitalPhone.io (Nicky Smith, CEO), Magnetic Ideas (Jeff San George), Why People Click (Rob Ainbinder), Sam Moore and Altina Layman (fundraising specialist). They enable the Makeover with their generous donations of talented people and powerful solutions.

“I’ve not only built a successful business in Greensboro, I’ve raised my kids and planted my roots here,” said Dr. Sue Polinsky, President of TechTriad. “The Makeover is our community give-back to help nonprofits that do amazing work under trying technological conditions to help people who live in the place I call home. Working with businesses and who feel the same way I do – who want to do something good for the people in Greensboro – is the best reward.”

Previous Makeover recipients:

2018-Interactive Resource Center

2017-Guilford Green Foundation

2016-Triad Junior Achievement

2015-Preservation Greensboro

2014-Sanctuary House

2013-Community Housing

2012-Tristan’s Quest

2011-Win-Win Resolutions

2010-After Gateway

2009-NCCJ

2008-Triad Health Project

2007-Community Theatre of Greensboro

2006-Triad Idol

2005-African American Genealogical Society

For more information, contact Dr. Sue Polinsky of TechTriad at 336-852-4321 or email sue@techtriad.com for brand materials.



