Elemental LED Partners with 2M Lighting, Inc.

Diode LED Brand Now Represented by Leading Sales Agency in Texas

RENO, NEVADA, USA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions announced today a partnership with 2M Lighting Inc., a manufacturers’ representative firm, to further strengthen the Diode LED brand in central and southern Texas. Elemental LED provides a wide variety of superior quality linear, task, and accent LED lighting solutions for all types of applications.

2M Lighting is a commercial lighting representative and consulting firm with offices in San Antonio and Rio Grande Valley. They have a team of 30 diverse and experienced specification representatives that consult with design professionals including engineers, specifiers, architects, interior designers, and building owners to develop award winning lighting designs. A few notable projects that 2M Lighting has provided products or services include the following: Frost Tower, San Antonio; Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital, Corpus Christi; Kipp Academy, San Antonio; Security Service Federal Credit Union, San Antonio; Flint Hills Resources, Corpus Christi; Santikos Theatres, Cibolo; USAA One Riverwalk, San Antonio.

“The Elemental LED team has developed a portfolio of patented products that solve many of the lighting industry’s challenges regarding installation and application issues,” said Nate Nichols, VP of Specification Sales at 2M Lighting. “They really are leading the way in providing superior, configured LED solutions that our customers want when creating unique lighting designs.”

“2M Lighting is exactly the type of innovative agency we want to represent our brand in Texas,” said Chris Le Blanc, President & Chief Operating Officer of Elemental LED. “They are known for recommending only the best in LED lighting technology and design while offering fantastic customer support through to project completion.”

About 2M Lighting, Inc.:

2M Lighting is a commercial lighting representative and consulting firm in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to the home office, 2M also has an office in the Rio Grande Valley allowing us to fully cover our territory of The Lonestar State at home and cities between efficiently. We consult with design professionals including engineers, architects, interior designers, and building owners to develop award winning lighting designs that are sensitive to project budgets. Our team includes specification representatives with decades of lighting design experience, architects and contractors that allow us to combine our talents to fulfill a wide spectrum of client needs. Let us show you the difference and dedication that 2M Lighting brings to the table.





