Beckstrand and Associates Selects SemaConnect For Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SemaConnect smart EV charging station

Company Utilizing Four SemaConnect Charging Stations at Old Mill Corporate Campus

These EV charging stations will be a great addition to the Old Mill Corporate Center as it continues to lead the Salt Lake City community in energy efficiency and green amenities.” — Connie Meehan, sales manager at SemaConnect

SALT LAKE CITY, USA, March 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that it has installed two single pedestal EV charging stations and two wall mounted EV charging stations for Beckstrand and Associates. The EV charging stations were installed at Beckstrand and Associates’ Old Mill Corporate Center in Cottonwood Heights, Utah. The Old Mill Corporate Center is considered Salt Lake City’s most prestigious office park offering LEED certification and the latest cutting-edge technologies. The addition of the EV charging stations further enhances that reputation.

“We are very pleased to have been selected by Beckstrand and Associates for its first electric vehicle charging stations,” said Connie Meehan, sales manager at SemaConnect. “With electric vehicle use on the rise in Utah, these EV charging stations will be a great addition to the Old Mill Corporate Center as it continues to lead the Salt Lake City community in energy efficiency and green amenities.”

Two of the new charging stations are mounted on a wall, while the other two utilize a single pedestal. All four are SemaConnect’s Series 6 Charging Stations designed specifically for Class A properties. Among the features this series offers are wireless technology, interactive LED lights, backlit LCD screen, and smart card authorization. The SemaConnect charging stations are restricted to private use of employees and tenants of the Old Mill Corporate Center.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.