Help Your Diabetes (HYD) Announces Grand Opening of 4 More Clinics During 1st Quarter of 2019

HYD continues it's rapid expansion of their Type 2 Diabetes reversal clinics in the US, with plans to have 60 locations by 4th quarter 2019.

DALLAS, TX, USA, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Help Your Diabetes (HYD) continues to be the fastest growing, natural diabetes program in the world by opening 4 more clinics through the end of March 2019. HYD now has 10 locations, with 7 more being built, that will be open by end of May 2019. Their current locations are:DallasHoustonLancasterSalt Lake CityCharlestonOrlandoWichitaOklahoma CityPhoenixNashvilleThese locations will be open by end of May 2019:Kansas CityIndianapolisAtlantaHonoluluSt. LouisSeattleLas VegasThey are already planning on getting the following locations started by April 1, 2019:DenverSan AntonioTampaCharlotteMinneapolis-St. PaulMiamiChicago"Our whole team is excited about all the clinics we have open plus all the ones coming up because the more clinics we have open, the more diabetics we can help. After watching my Aunt Lily die of diabetes complications at the age of 34, it is exciting to see all the people we are helping. Our mission is being fulfilled daily in our clinics", says Dr. J. Murray Hockings , Founder/CEO of HYD.HYD has plans to open 130 locations in the US and then expand internationally.



