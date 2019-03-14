Smart car rental travel around Mauritius

MAURITIUS, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, welcomes visitors with its exotic beaches and fine hotels. It is a great destination for holidays and relaxation. As Mark Twain said: “Mauritius was made first, and then heaven; and that heaven was copied after Mauritius.” This paradise island is an ideal year-round destination with a bounty of opportunities for adventure in the form of safari wildlife, underwater activities, canyoning, zip lining, and so much more.



What’s the best way to get around the island?

In Mauritius, there are different means of transport from scooters and group coach buses to taxis and vans. For a serene and a comfortable trip, it is recommended to rent a small car with costs starting at just 25 euro per day. Smaller cars are more conducive to driving the narrower roads in Mauritius, and roads are paved and in fair condition, so it is worth driving instead of being driven for an exceptional, fun, and more adventurous experience.

Once visitors have landed at the main airport of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International (MRU), renting a car from a local car rental agency is a breeze. While it is likely customers will be able to find most of the major international car rental agencies, depending on the travel destination, quite often locally-owned companies offer lower rates.



How to choose a local Mauritius car rental agency

There is one local Mauritius car rental company in Mauritius that has been experiencing massive growth over the past 10 years, and there is good reason for this tremendous success. Pingouin Car rental agency customers can pre-book a car and payment can be done directly online via the secured website through either a 25% advance payment or 100% prepaid. Before arrival, there is express check-in online, making for a smoother car delivery at the car rental booth. A confirmation email is sent so all that needs to be done is to proceed to pick up the vehicle from the company agents.



Airport Pickup

Cars are readily available at the airport car rental Mauritius booths which is just outside the arrival terminal. Out of the 12 car rentals found at the airport, Pingouin Car Co., Ltd. is highly recommended. This local Mauritius car rental agency at the airport company provides rapid car delivery and drop off, great customer service, value for money, and it has an excellent staff which treats any problem professionally. Vehicle road service is also available on a 24-hour basis.



Choosing the right car for your budget

Different categories of cars are available for many occasions from Pingouin Car Co. For example, a Toyota Hilux can be rented for mountain trips, while economical small cars like the Hyundai I10 and Kia Picanto are the perfect choice for navigating the smaller roads. For honeymoons, there are SUVs like the Kia Sportage, BMW X1, and Nissan Qahsqai. Drivers will not be at a lack for choice here.



Convenience and Ease

Holidays should be hassle-free. It means fulfilling a vacation dream and will likely involve quite a bit of expenses especially when traveling with family. Renting cars no longer needs to be a burden on the budget if a local car hire Mauritius agency is selected which provides services at a much cheaper price. In addition, the ease of renting and driving abroad in a new country is easier than one might think. For example, Pingouin Car rental in Mauritius enables vacationers to drive in Mauritius with their own local driving license. To rent a car from Pingouin Car, all that is needed is a driving license, passport, and a debit/credit card.

The prices are very competitive, and there are many extras to choose from such as WI-FI Hotspot which will be especially helpful when traveling with family and children, and GPS navigation helps drivers roam all around the island without any difficulty. The agency also offers car seats for babies and children as well as a SIM card which helps visitors to stay connected in Mauritius.



Advice when driving in Mauritius

If you are using GPS, there may be a difference in the kilometers stated to reach a location. Mauritius is an evolving island, so it is advisable not to confine directions 100% to the GPS.

As elsewhere in the world, drivers must follow the speed limit. There are hidden cameras and radars around the island.

The driver and passengers must wear seat belts. Speaking on a mobile phone when driving is a no-no, and vehicles must stop at zebra crossings to let pedestrians cross the road.

In Mauritius, driving is on the left so all vehicles are right-hand drive. If you come from a country where you drive on the right side of the road, then an automatic transmission vehicle will be easier to manage.

Here in your car…

…on the island of Mauritius, you will only receive happy travel memories. So, go ahead and start making your travel plans!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.