PMIEF Announces University of Management and Technology Academic Scholarship Recipients

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, March 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Management and Technology (UMT) has pledged 2 million dollars over the last decade to support the Project Management Institute Educational Foundation (PMIEF), a charitable nonprofit organization that helps to prepare tomorrow’s workforce through academic scholarships awarded to students pursuing project management related degrees.

Each year, the Foundation relies on the generosity of donors like UMT to help fund the scholarship program and has recently announced the 2018 award recipients in the January 2019 issue of PMI Today. Scholarships donated by UMT were awarded to the following recipients:

2018 UMT University Doctoral Scholarship

• Ali Al-Rashedi, Saudi Arabia – Doctor of Business Administration

2018 UMT University Masters Scholarship

• Godfred Oppong, Ghana – Master of Science in Engineering Management

2018 UMT Deans Scholarship

• Madiha Afzal Butt, Pakistan – Master of Business Administration

• Mohamed Elsayed, Egypt – Master of Science in Engineering Management

• Srujankumar Howdekar, India – Master of Business Administration

• Muhammad Adeel Khan Leghari, Saudi Arabia – Master of Business Administration

• Chanida Raweelertpunya, Thailand – Master of Business Administration

Godfred Sabbih, a software developer who successfully built a branchless banking solutions mobile application for a FinTech start-up in Ghana, expressed gratitude upon receiving a full-tuition Master’s degree scholarship donated by UMT: “I am presently working in the energy industry managing projects for offshore and onshore oil and gas developments. I consider a master’s degree in Engineering Management very essential to my career progress. As a UMT 2018 University Scholarship recipient, I can now focus on both my professional and academic ambitions. The scholarship will also accord me the opportunity to apply the skills that I will be learning academically to my day to day work.”

For eligible UMT students enrolled in an Engineering Management degree program, UMT covers the full cost of student membership to the American Society for Engineering Management (ASEM). Benefits of membership include access to the ASEM website and wide range of publications, including A Guide to the Engineering Management Body of Knowledge (EMBOK), as well as to webinars hosted by industry experts. UMT’s professional partnership with ASEM affords the opportunity to gain essential real-world knowledge at no cost the student and understand how the engineering management profession works, which can give UMT graduates a competitive edge in the job market.

For more information about UMT scholarships donations to PMIEF, visit: https://pmief.org/scholarships/academic-scholarships/application-for-umt-bachelors-masters-and-doctoral-scholarships.

To request free information about UMT programs, click here: https://www.umtweb.edu/InfoRequest.aspx/?src=pmief

