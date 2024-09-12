University of Management and Technology and PM World Collaborate to Enhance Project Management Education

PM World Journal UMT ranks 2024-2025 Forbes 500 Top Colleges UMT graduates, families and friends

In today’s rapid changing business environment, continuous learning is required to entering or working in the PM field. PM World is happy to contribute to the higher learning through universities.” — David Pells, Managing Editor of PM World Journal and President of PM World

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Management and Technology (UMT) is pleased to announce its collaboration with PM World, an online publishing house, to allow UMT faculty and students free access to PM World Library (PMWL) to enhance their learning and research experiences across 54 UMT online courses in project and program management and related disciplines. As an extensive online repository, PMWL features thousands of articles, papers, and case studies related to project management. UMT students and faculty can access it with a simple click in UMT’s online courses, helping them stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in project management.

Dr. Yanping Chen, President of UMT, highlights the benefits PMWL brings to UMT faculty and students: “We are thankful for PM World to provide our students and faculty with free access to the PMWL in its extensive collections authored by the world-renowned experts, scholars, professors, senior executives as well as seasonal practitioners in a wide range of the topics. The perspectives and insights from these authors are valuable and complementary to PM textbooks and lectures given by the instructors, enabling our students to be in touch with PM profession through its vast content collections.”

David Pells, Managing Editor of PM World Journal (PMWJ) and President of PM World, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “PM World is happy to provide free access to the PM World Library for UMT students and faculty. In today’s rapidly changing business environment, continuous learning is required by anyone entering or working in the project management field. This is especially true for both teachers of project management as well as students preparing to enter the workplace during such a turbulent time. UMT is at the forefront of preparing future leaders in this field. We are honored to support UMT in that process.”

In addition to the access PMWL, this collaboration also offers UMT students and faculty opportunities to contribute to the PM World Journal (PMWJ) as Research Scholars, Research Interns, or Authors of Student Papers. UMT faculty and students can showcase their research by publishing their work in the PMWJ, providing them with international exposure and recognition.

About PM World Library (PMWL)

The PM World Library is a global resource for continuous learning in program and project management. The PMWL is produced and maintained by PM World, Inc. which also produces the monthly PM World Journal (ISSN: 2330-4880), a free monthly digital publication featuring dozens of articles, papers and stories about projects and project management around the world. To see the latest edition, visit www.pmworldjournal.com; to learn more, visit www.pmworldlibrary.net.

About the University of Management Technology (UMT)

The University of Management Technology (UMT) is an accredited university located in Arlington, VA and offers 38 degrees and certificate programs with more than 60 disciplines designed for working professionals. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students, who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories, and 78 countries worldwide. As of August 2024, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 26,905 students. Of these, 16,312 have earned their degrees. For more information about UMT and its academic programs, visit www.umtweb.edu.

