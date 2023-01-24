University of Management and Technology Featured on Fraternal Order of Police Journal

UMT Graduation Celebration NFOPU First Responders

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Management and Technology (UMT) is featured in the monthly Journal published by the Fraternal Order of Police. As a member of the National Fraternal Order of Police University consortium (NFOPU consortium), comprised of 23 colleges and universities, UMT is offering degree programs to serve the educational needs of police, first-responders, as well as their families.

While FOP members can choose any of UMT's 30+ degrees and certificate programs, most choose criminal justice and homeland security degree programs. UMT's CJ and HS degree programs were established fourteen years ago and have educated thousands of professionals in criminal justice and homeland security as well as other first-responders and administrators.

"Students often attributed their success to the quality of our degree programs and our faculty, the attentiveness of our UMT staff as well as the flexibility of studying online," said UMT Academic Dean, Dr. Davidson Frame. "We are also among the most affordable within the consortium."

UMT CJ/HS faculty have decades of experience in law enforcement. They have held various positions within criminal justice and homeland security, including Chief of Police, Fire Chief, Special Agent and Attorney. They have been on the White House Advance Team and the Presidential election campaign. These faculty received extensive police and homeland security training from law enforcement training centers, the National Emergency Training Center and the Department of Homeland Security. They have also earned leadership awards and letter of commendation awards.

"I enjoyed my experience at UMT and the outstanding help that was given by the staff during my journey. There weren't any questions left unanswered and I never felt neglected." — Quintaria Massey, MSCJ

"UMT set me up for success. It was a challenging but very rewarding experience." — Chandres Bolden, MSCJ

For information on how UMT may help FOP members and their family members to achieve their educational goals, click on the UMT NFOPU page.

About UMT

The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington, VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of December 2022, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 26,307 students. Of these, 15,602 have earned their degrees from UMT.

