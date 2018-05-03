University of Management and Technology Provides ASEM Student Membership to its Engineering Management Students

UMT graduates, families and friends

ROSSLYN, ARLINGTON, VA, May 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Management and Technology (UMT) works closely with the American Society for Engineering Management (ASEM) to provide student membership in the society to qualified engineering management students studying at UMT. UMT covers the cost of membership, so students receive ASEM student membership for free. The ASEM membership benefits include, but are not limited to:

• The full proceedings of the ASEM International Annual Conference

• Webinars hosted by ASEM members and other industry experts

• The Engineering Management Journal (EMJ)

• The Engineering Management Handbook and

• A Guide to the Engineering Management Body of Knowledge (EMBOK)

As an academic partner of ASEM, UMT nominates students in its associates, bachelors and masters degree engineering management programs to become student members in ASEM, where they have full access to ASEM’s engineering management website as well as to its wide range of publications. With this connection, students can see how working engineering managers operate in the real world. By the time students complete their UMT academic program, not only have they studied engineering management and business management subjects in a traditional way, but they understand which pertinent credentials can give them an edge in the job market and they develop a sense of how the engineering management profession functions. UMT plans to implement this approach across a majority of its academic programs. Through partnering with professional associations, UMT degree programs provide students with real world industry knowledge and skills, thereby strengthening their professional capabilities and enabling them to stand out in the job market.

About UMT: The University of Management and Technology is an accredited university located in Arlington VA. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories of the United States, and 78 countries worldwide. As of May 2018, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 23,850 students. Of these, 12,700 have earned their degrees from UMT.

