Daniel Marshall’s Modern Day Campfire Experience Makes A Grand Entrance at the Historic Beverly Hills Hotel

Daniel Marshall's Modern Day Campfire - The Cigar Night at The Beverly Hills Hotel attracted distinguished guests from around the World

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World renowned for over 107 years, The Beverly Hills Hotel provided a magnificent backdrop for Daniel Marshall’s Modern Day Campfire Experience, hosted by Marshall and co-host Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger, of Padre Azul Tequila.

In 2012 the hotel became the first historical landmark in Beverly Hills. Its magnificence, who’s-who history and reputation to spare no expense to create the ultimate customer “campfire” experience for each guest was the reason Marshall chose “Hotel California” for one of his international Modern Day Campfire’s.

Mr. Steve Harvey, Frank Stallone, Ralf Moeller, Cece Peniston, Prince Khaled Al Saud, Michael Lington and an esteemed gathering from the entertainment, sports, political and business worlds joined the sold-out event.

Guests entered the hotel by way of the famous red carpet that every A-List Star, Royal, President, and Sovereign have tread. From that point, guests were transported into another world of glamour and ultimate luxury.Upon check-in, guests received a DM Campfire package with Cigar Aficionado 92 point rated Daniel Marshall Cigars including the Papa Joe Panatela, a DM Robusto and the DM Since 1982 Lighter and Cutter.

Senator Isadore Hall opened up the dinner and introduced Marshall.

Daniel Marshall expressed his gratitude to the 55 distinguished guests, thanking them for their trust in the Daniel Marshall brand to attend the evening. “To be here with you at the Beverly Hills hotel is a dream come true. The standard of elegance, tradition and service of this hotel represents what we all share in our own respective fields. Marshall continued, “The Campfire is a place of potential which brings with it a taste of the timeless. Gathering around with cigars is primal and precious. A place where acquaintances can move toward real friendship. What joins us together, the golden thread that runs through our veins and drives us to live our dreams is a commitment to create in all we do, is a richness of character and generosity of spirit. So when someone asks you do you smoke, the true answer is no. We don’t smoke, we taste. Jeremy Irons summed it up when he compared cigarettes to cigars. He said, ‘Cigarettes are like having sex, cigars are like making love.’”

Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger spoke to the uniqueness of the Austrian inspired, award winning Padre Azul Super Premium Tequila and pairing with DM Cigars.

A 3-course sit-down dinner was prepared by the award-winning chefs and impeccably served by the “what ever you need, we will take care of “ team of 10, anticipating every need. The elegant meal started with Caprese, followed by the guest’s choice of Sea Bass or Filet Mignon, and finished with a Fresh Baked Apple Tart. Double Diamond Schrader Cabernet and Wine Spectator 92 point rated Robert Mondavi Oakville Fume Blanc complemented the exquisite meal perfectly.

Guests quickly vacated the room after dinner to light up their cigars on the gorgeous 100-meter terrace while being entertained by live music and a famed magician, creating “Golden Moments” of camaraderie. Personal and profound campfire stories were shared that one would not normally hear or share.

The use of smart phones was restricted to further create the authentic “campfire” where, without technology, time can be of the moment. Celebrities and guests welcomed this policy that added an intimate and exclusive feeling of relaxed friendship.

Carving out time from hectic schedules, the esteemed guests flew in from New York, Texas, Arizona, Saudi Arabia, Sacramento, San Francisco and Vietnam, demonstrating the power of the cigar and the appeal of the campfire.

A few guests comments:

“I have been looking forward to this cigar night. I started my day at 6 am hosting my radio show, and then taped 4 episodes of Family Feud. I’m happy to be here, to unwind, and to enjoy a cigar.”

--Steve Harvey, Comedian, Host, Radio Personality, Actor and Author

“Daniel Marshall’s cigar night was filled with wonderful people of good will along with great cigars and tequila.”

-- Frank Stallone, Actor, Singer-Songwriter

“Daniel Marshall’s campfire event that I experienced in Los Angeles was on fire! It was one of the classiest events I’ve attended with an epic cast in attendance. You don’t want to miss the next one…”

– Cece Peniston, Pop Recording Artist



