Celebrity Stylist Dawn Shannon Supports Hard-hitting Documentary on the Opioid Drug Crisis

Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care Intuition Salon and Spa: Natural and Organic Hair Care

Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa, a long-time supporter of the film industry, participated in a screening of “Overdosed” a documentary on the drug epidemic.

Drugs destroy so many lives and communities and as a mother I really want to help get the word out.” — Dawn Shannon

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providing hair and makeup for director Mary Sue Connolly and Kammie Lynn Markwood, who is featured in the film, Dawn Shannon and her team from Intuition Salon and Spa were honored to be a part of the screening of a hard-hitting documentary on how the opioid crisis ravaged the community of Petersburg, West Virginia.Having worked with celebrities such as Kelly Preston, George Takei, Justin Hayward and others on photo shoots, magazine covers, videos, personal appearances and award-winning documentaries, Dawn Shannon is passionate about supporting the Florida film industry and equally passionate about getting the word out on drug addiction.“Drugs destroy so many lives and communities and as a mother I really want to help get the word out,” said Dawn Shannon, owner of Intuition Salon & Spa. “People need to know about the opioid crisis and how it started.”Making the rounds on the film festival circuit, “Overdosed” shares the stories of community members affected by the opioid epidemic that swept through their town. The documentary explores how poverty and corruption in the health care industry turned a hardworking town into a community besieged by drug addicts and drug dealers.Since opening her first Intuition Salon & Spa in Clearwater, Shannon has been an active member of the Tampa Bay community and her business has continued to expand with three locations now serving the area. To learn more about Dawn Shannon and Intuition Salon & Spa please visitAbout Dawn Shannon: With over 25 years of experience, Dawn Shannon has worked with local and national celebrity client’s around the country and founded Intuition Salon & Spa to create a friendlier high-end salon environment, where every client can experience the Intuition Magic. Requiring that every artist working in her salons continue their advanced training in color, cut and style, ensures the quality Dawn demands at Intuition while maintaining a relaxing, professional and fun salon experience. Specializing in organic color and color correction, Dawn Shannon’s Intuition Salon & Spa has three locations in the Tampa Bay area. For more information visit http://www.dawn-shannon.com/

TIPs & TECHNIQUES 002 - Hair Loss Solutions



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.