Leading Telecommunications Firm DigitalPhone.io Installs Hosted VoIP Phone System for Acclaimed Stand Up, Inc.

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigitalPhone.io, a leading hosted VoIP and telecommunications firm that serves businesses, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and academic institutions nationwide, is proud to announce that it has completed installing a flexible and feature-rich hosted VoIP phone system for Stand Up, Inc.

Headquartered in Forest, VA, Stand Up, Inc. is dedicated to assisting individuals with disabilities increase their independence by providing unequalled personalized planning, ongoing support, resources, and opportunities for success. They also provide businesses with resources to recruit, hire, retain and advance individuals with disabilities.

Stand Up, Inc. had been experiencing significant challenges. Their legacy phone service was not supporting effective and efficient communications, both for staff at the organization’s head office, and for its roster of remote team members located throughout Virginia. Key challenges included: routinely missing calls due to the phone line being busy, inability to give individual voicemail accounts to each team member, lack of control over how incoming calls were handled, and prohibitively high costs of giving each team member their own phone number.

“We were interested in a hosted VoIP phone service for quite some time, but we only knew what we were able to read about options online”, commented Len Richardson, Business Development Specialist at Stand Up, Inc. “Our main concern about purchasing a hosted VoIP phone was not knowing exactly what we needed to get it all working. Lisa Green, and the team at DigitalPhone.io, worked with us to ensure that we bought what we needed, and help us get up and running. This was the key reason that we selected DigitalPhone.io.”

DigitalPhone.io solved all of Stand Up, Inc.’s challenges with its affordable, flexible, feature-rich, scaleable and HIPAA-compliant hosted VoIP system, that offered team members the ability to communicate with clients, without utilizing personal phone numbers. Establishing service and delivering IP phones was finalized in late 2018, and key staff were oriented in using the system’s easy-to-use features and web-based system management dashboard.

Added Mr. Richardson: “As a result of the new hosted VoIP phone system, each member of our team has their own extension, so one phone call doesn’t tie up the phone for the rest of the team. We also purchased a conference phone for our conference room which has really been useful, and the quality of the calls is outstanding. Now we’re able to engage in multiple calls at the same time, transfer and direct calls to personal extensions and voicemails, and the conference calls are super clear. The thing that has been the most impressive about dealing with DigitalPhone.io is the availability of support when we need it. A lot of companies claim to offer support, but our experience with DigitalPhone.io has been that they deliver. On top of this, the product quality is great. We’re happy that we selected them.”

“It remains a pleasure to work with Len and his incredible team at Stand Up, Inc.,” commented Lisa Green, Regional Manager at DigitalPhone.io. “The work they do every day is truly changing lives, and it is an honor to help enable the organization streamline their communications processes. We are proud to have earned their trust and praise by delivering on our promises. We look forward to growing the relationship into the future!”

For additional information regarding DigitalPhone.io, visit https://digitalphone.io or email inquiry@DigitalPhone.io.

About DigitalPhone.io

DigitalPhone.io (formerly Carolina Digital) is a pioneer of hosted phone services, and provides products that improve the capabilities of business, education and government telephony, while reducing their overall cost. The company’s offerings stand out for their excellent value, including very competitive pricing, the industry’s deepest feature set, ease of deployment, and many user-friendly packages – from a full turnkey setup including dial tone and VoIP phones, to automated call answering and routing solutions that work with existing land lines, cell phones or VoIP phones. Learn more at https://DigitalPhone.io.



