Image and Branding Specialist Fotis Georgiadis

Interviews as a tool for branding and image creation

The tipping point that led us to MediNav was realizing that people would come to expect the same type of mapping and navigation experience indoors, as they get outdoors.” — Mark Green, Connexient CEO

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant with a robust background and a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but he also brings out the personal side of the interviewee.'Cut to the chase' is one way in which you can view Fotis Georgiadis' interviewing style. The interview write-up includes a foreword about the interviewee and their background. That's all good and well, but the 1st question jump starts the interview process and never lets up. Here are the questions from his interview with Chris Roth, CEO + Founder of Highline Wellness ***Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?Are you working on any exciting projects now?None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?This industry is young dynamic and creative. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Cannabis industry? Can you share 3 things that most concern you?Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”? Please share a story or example for each.What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.***While Fotis Georgiadis interviews a wide variety of individuals and companies, across multiple different markets, he pulls them together with the above questions. This allows for the rapid fire Q&A as discussed above while still pulling in the reader on a long term basis.As we can see, not only are these questions targeted to bring out interesting answers, not just basic Q&A, but a set that intrigues and entices the reader to dig further. This long lasting impression is part of the brand building process. Now, there is a significant increase in the reader discussing the company with friends, co-workers and likely this includes some online activity. It's this online activity that extends the branding and imaging to measurable results with search engine indexing, back links, social media, etc.Fotis Georgiadis' core goal is to build that lasting online impression about a company and/or individual. By generating online interaction outside of his own reach, an organic following starts to build. This is important because when a marketing campaign ends for a company, they want something to show for the money, not just in the immediate increase in viewers, discussions, sales, etc but also long term effects. The building up on each successive campaign is what creates a brand.Imagine if a company the likes of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) only saw benefits of marketing during campaigns with no lasting impression. That would be a failure of the campaign and a new campaign would be like reinventing the wheel all over again. Instead, what we see, through drawing the viewer in to an ad for Coke, is a lasting brand impression. Everyone across the world knows the name. This is exactly what Fotis Georgiadis is doing for the companies and individuals he interviews.As Coca-Cola does through their interesting TV commercials, Fotis Georgiadis is doing similar through his interviews. An example of this is in the OPKIX interview with Lawrence “LG” Greaves where a story about the origins of the idea came about:“Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?All credit for the initial concept goes to my business partner, Shahin Armirpour. Shahin is an avid snowboarder. While snowboarding during 2016 in ultra low temperatures, his wearable camera not only died in the cold, but took forever to transfer video files…Not to mention, it wasn’t aesthetically designed, either. Our breakthrough was the realization we’re not competing with this category of device, but rather we’re creating a device that addresses the needs of a modern-day consumer. OPKIX is building a new realm rather than occupying a pre-existing realm.”The reader is left with a lasting story tying back to the interview and the company. Next time they see snow covered mountains or skiing/snowboarding, they'll be reminded of the story and the company. Creating a visual memory of the interview helps our brains store the information and allows for a faster recollection which in turn has the lasting effect of the reader returning to the company and perpetuating the online presence. A branding success.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. About Fotis Georgiadis
Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others

