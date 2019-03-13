Triage Cancer announced they will host a free conference to address the practical, legal, & financial issues that may impact individuals diagnosed with cancer

March 13, 2019

TRIAGE CANCER TO HOST CONFERENCE IN CHICAGO, IL

March 13, 2019 — Triage Cancer Chief Executive Officer, Joanna Morales, Esq., today announced the organization will host a free conference to address the practical, legal, and financial issues that may impact individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers.

The Triage Cancer Conference will provide attendees with valuable information about addressing the many issues that arise after a cancer diagnosis, such as how to work through treatment or take time off, how to make health insurance choices, how to understand how to effectively use their health insurance to minimize their medical expenses, how to maintain their income and pay their bills, and deal with other daily challenges that contribute to the financial toxicity of cancer.

Conference attendees will walk away with an increased understanding of their options and rights as well as learn about useful tools to assist them in navigating health insurance, finances, estate planning, disability insurance, taking time off work, and returning to work. Managing family relationships and coping techniques will also be covered. In an ever-changing environment, attendees will get the most up-to-date information on issues that may impact the cancer community.

This event is free and open to the entire community. Individuals diagnosed with cancer can apply for travel assistance grants. Nurses and social workers can receive free continuing education units.

For more information, please visit http://triagecancer.org/conferences or contact Joanna Morales at JM@TriageCancer.org.



Saturday, May 11, 2019

8:30am-5:00pm

Chicago Marriott O’Hare Hotel

8535 W Higgins Rd.

Chicago, IL, 60631

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization that provides education on the practical and legal issues that may impact individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers, through educational events, materials, and resources, including an educational blog and www.CancerFinances.org.

http://TriageCancer.org | @TriageCancer | www.Facebook.com/TriageCancer



